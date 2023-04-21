



A French publisher whose staff was arrested on terrorism charges on their way to the London Book Fair said it was chilling to be questioned by British detectives about the authors published by the company.

Ernest Moret was approached by two plainclothes police officers at St Pancras station on Monday evening after arriving by train from Paris. He was arrested after a six-hour interrogation for obstructing his refusal to disclose passwords to his phone and computer.

In a joint statement, his Paris-based employer, ditions la Fabrique, and London-based publisher Verso confirmed that Moret had agreed to stay at the home of senior editor Sebastian Budgens and that Moret had been released on bail, but that he had been released on bail. You expressed your concern about the question. police.

The overseas rights manager was interrogated for several hours and asked several very disturbing questions, including his views on French pension reform and his views on the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, the publisher said.

Macron has faced protests over using his constitutional executive powers to push for an unpopular increase in the pension age.

Perhaps most egregiously, during his interrogation, he was asked to name anti-government writers in the catalogs of La Fabrique, the publisher he works for, the publisher’s statement said.

None of these questions should be related to British police.

ditions la Fabrique and Verso said questioning publisher representatives about authors’ opinions in the counter-terrorism framework further deepens the logic of political censorship and the suppression of the flow of dissent.

In the context of the authoritarian expansion of the French government faced by social movements, this element is terrifying.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the day after tomorrow had posted bail, but said it would not discuss or confirm the allegations raised in the police interview.

The day after tomorrow’s phone and computer have been confiscated by the police and he is in custody and must return to London in May.

The publisher demanded that no further action be taken against the overseas rights manager and that his phone and computer be returned immediately.

After Moretz’s arrest, the PEN International writers’ association expressed deep concern, and Pamela Morton, chief book and magazine organizer for the National Union of Journalists, said it seemed odd that British police had acted this way.

Budgen previously said the arrests were causing a stink at the London Book Fair.

Karen Sullivan, founder of independent publishing house Orenda Books, has no doubt that many international publishers and writers who take the media spotlight to highlight social issues will think twice about visiting the UK after the day after tomorrow’s arrest. said no.

She added that the incident must have been absolutely terrifying for Ernest, and that the very possibility of this happening again would be a serious deterrent to coming here for work.

