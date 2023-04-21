1 American dead in Sudan as US prepares troops for possible embassy evacuation amid heavy fighting





Washington – A US citizen has died in Sudan amid intense fighting between two rival generals, the State Department said Thursday, as the United States repositions troops in the region ahead of a possible evacuation of the US Embassy in Khartoum.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Sudan,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are in contact with the family and offer them our deepest condolences for their loss.”

The State Department declined to provide further details of the death, citing respect for the person’s family.

Despite a ceasefire meant to end the bloodshed, hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan as fighting continues between forces controlled by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the armed forces Sudanese, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is in charge of the paramilitary group of the Rapid Support Forces. A marked US diplomatic convoy came under fire earlier this week, although no one was injured.

The Pentagon “is preparing to pre-position certain military forces and capabilities in close proximity only for contingency purposes in the event they are needed for any type of evacuation,” the National Security Council spokesman confirmed Thursday. , John Kirby, during the White House press briefing.

A view of the area as a fire broke out after a house was hit during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan April 20, 2023. Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kirby said President Biden had authorized the move in recent days, but stressed that no decision had been made on whether to evacuate American personnel.

“We want to make sure we have the capacity ready when needed,” Kirby said. A US official said the Pentagon had moved special operations forces to Djibouti, a small country in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement released earlier today, the Department of Defense said US Africa Command was monitoring the situation and “carrying out careful planning for various contingencies.”

“As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities in close proximity to the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, should circumstances warrant,” says the press release.

Americans in the country have been told to shelter in place. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Thursday that it was “unsafe at this time to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens.”

Patel also said that all US personnel are being considered and that he is not currently aware of any specific threats against embassy staff or US citizens in the country.

Senior U.S. officials are in direct contact with leaders of both sides and are pushing for an immediate ceasefire, a national security spokesman said.

Eleanor Watson, David Martin, Haley Ott, Olivia Gazis and Willie Inman contributed to this report.

