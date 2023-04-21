Jess Ferreira equalizes late as USA Men’s National Team ties Mexico 1-1 in first-ever Allstate Continental Clsico





GLENDALE, Ariz. (April 19, 2023) The United States Men’s National Team tied Mexico 1-1 in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clsico on Wednesday night in front of 55,730 fans at the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Forward Jess Ferreira completed a fine counterattack in the 82nd to tie the game as the USMNT extended their unbeaten streak against their fiercest regional rival to five games.

USA head coach Anthony Hudson fielded a starting XI that included eight players from the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster in a match where quality chances were limited on either side in another edition chaos of a rivalry that now spans 75 competitions.

USA’s best chance in the first half came after four minutes when winger Jordan Morris pressured a ball into the box, forcing goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo off his line to clear. The ball came out of Morris and skidded just wide.

Mexico’s threats came from afar in the first half, with Luis Chavez closing in on a shot from the top of the 18 that sailed just a right. Chavez and Alexis Vega also delivered two free kicks into the box which narrowly missed the Mexican forwards.

The teams played a scoreless opening 45 for a fourth straight encounter, but Mexico took the lead 10 minutes after the break when striker Uriel Altuna broke away and calmly passed goalkeeper Sean Johnson. It was the first goal Johnson has conceded for the USMNT since 2011.

Mexico almost doubled their advantage in the 73rd when striker Roberto de la Rosa curled a shot from 20 yards out, but Johnson was up for the challenge and parried the ball with a low diving save to his left.

The turning point happened in the space of 30 seconds with less than 10 minutes to play. Mexican Carlos Rodriguez hit a shot from the right post and USA jumped on the rebound to launch a counterattack, with four players advancing the ball forward culminating in a deft cross-footed outside from Morris to Ferreira , who tied the game from six yards out. out.

The teams will meet in less than two months for another big showdown in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League semi-finals on June 15 in Las Vegas, as the United States look to defend their title from the inaugural edition of the tournament. The winner will face Canada or Panama in the final three days later.

GOAL SUMMARY

MEX – Uriel Antuna (unassisted), 55th minute: From the right flank, USA midfielder Kellyn Acosta returned a long pass to Aaron Long at the left half line in the middle, but Antuna anticipated the ball and applied pressure , blocking Longs’ clearance attempt and breaking free towards the USA goal before regrouping and shooting past goalkeeper Sean Johnson to open the scoring. United States 0, Mexico 1

United States – Jess Ferreira (unassisted), 82nd minute: The United States launched a fine counterattack when Mexican Carlos Rodriguez fired a shot from the right post. The ball bounced off centre-back Matt Miazga, who played it against left-back Sergio Dest. Dest slalomed forward before finding midfielder Alan Soora, who played him to the left of Jordan Morris. Morris used the outside of his right foot to curl it towards the back post where Ferreira finished from six yards out to equalise. US 1, MEX 1

Additional Notes: USMNT goes to 22-36-17 all-time against Mexico and 17-9-8 since 2000. USA extends its unbeaten streak against El Tri to five straight games (3-0- 2). Jess Ferreiras’ equalizer was the eighth goal of his international career and the first of 2023. The USMNT starting XI had an average age of 26 years, 195 days and held an average of 29 caps overall. Veteran goaltender Sean Johnson saw his USMNT record shutout streak end at 814 minutes. Johnson’s streak spanned 12 games over the course of 12 years – from eight minutes to his international debut on January 22, 2011 against Chile in the 55th minute of tonight’s game. During that time, Johnson contributed to 10 total team shutouts and had six of his own for games where he played the full 90 minutes. Eight of the 11 starters were in the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster: Kellyn Acosta, Sergio Dest, Jess Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman Five players made their first appearances in 2023: Matt Miazga, Jordan Morris, James Sands, DeAndre Yedlin and Caleb Wiley – who made his USMNT debut. Midfielder James Sands made his first USMNT appearance since September 8, 2021, a 4-1 win at Honduras in the first qualifying window for the 2022 World Cup. Substitute defender Matt Miazga made his first appearance for the USMNT in nearly two years, last seeing the pitch in the 1-0 victory over Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals on June 3, 2021. The main winner of the selection, Yedlin made his 10th appearance against Mexico, becoming the 13th USMNT player to earn double-digit caps against El Tr. Walker Zimmerman captained the USMNT for the ninth time tonight. Nine different MLS clubs were represented in the starting XI: FC Cincinnati (Vazquez), FC Dallas (Ferreira), Inter Miami (Yedlin), LAFC (Acosta and Long), Nashville SC (Zimmerman), New York City FC (Sands) , San Jose Earthquakes (Cowell), Seattle Sounders (J. Morris), Toronto FC (Johnson). -US MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Mexico Date: April 19, 2023 Competition: International Friendly Venue: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Arizona. Attendance: 55,730 Kick-off: 10:22 p.m. ET (7:22 p.m. local time) partly cloudy

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 0 1 1 Mexico 0 1 1

MEX – Uriel Antuna 55th minute USA – Jess Ferreira 81

Compositions:

United States: 1-Sean Johnson; 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Walker Zimmerman (Capt.), 5-Aaron Long (4-Matt Miazga, 70), 2-Sergio Dest (15-Caleb Wiley, 90); 23-Kellyn Acosta, 6-James Sands; 13-Jordan Morris (7-Paxton Pomykal, 89); 9-Jess Ferreira, 14-Cade Cowell (10-Alan Soora, 64),19-Brandon Vazquez (11-Aidan Morris, 64)

Subs not used: 12-Roman Celentano, 20-Drake Callender, 8-Jackson Yueill, 16-Julian Gressel, 18-Shaq Moore, 21-Joshua Wynder

Coach: Anthony Hudson

MEX: 1-Carlos Acevedo (captain); 2- Nstor Araujo, 3-Israel Reyes, 6-Erick Snchez, 7-Uriel Antuna, 9-Roberto de la Rosa (11-Ozziel Herrera, 86), 10-Alexis Vega (8-Carlos Rodrguez, 71), 14- Victor Guzman, 22-Julin Araujo, 23-Jess Gallardo, 24-Luis Chvez

Unused substitutes: 12-Antonio Rodriguez, 13-Ngel Malagn, 4-Gilberto Seplveda, 5-Kevin Lvarez, 15-Alan Cervantes, 16-Fernando Beltrn, 19-Omar Campos, 20-Efrain Lvarez, 25-Edgar Ivn Lpez. 26-Aldo Rocha

Coach: Diego Cocca

Stat Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 4 / 9 Shots on goal: 1 / 3 Saves: 2 / 0 Corner kicks: 1 / 3 Fouls: 15 / 7 Offside: 0 / 3

Summary of misconduct:

USA – Alan Soora (Attention) 69th minuteUSA Walker Zimmerman (Attention) 89USA Kellyn Acosta (Attention) 90+2

Officials:

Referee: Bryan Lopez (GUA) Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Aguirre (NCA) Assistant Referee 2: Keytzel Corrales (NCA) 4th Official: Selvin Brown (HON)

Bud Light Man of the Match: Jess Ferreira

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/04/allstate-continental-clasico-usmnt-1-mexico-1-match-report-stats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos