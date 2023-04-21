US Prepares Troops for Possible Evacuation of Sudanese Embassy Staff | world news





The United States is preparing to send large numbers of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in the event of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, US officials said Thursday, as more gunfire erupted and the latest of several ceasefire was broken.

Planning for deployments to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti began in earnest on Monday after a US Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum.

Fighting between rival military factions erupted last weekend, with violence that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation dependent on food aid into what the United Nations is calling a humanitarian catastrophe.

We are deploying additional capabilities in close proximity to the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, should circumstances warrant, the Pentagon said in a statement. statement, without providing further details.

The State Department previously told U.S. citizens in Sudan to stay indoors, and said the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and the airport closure made it dangerous to undertake a coordinated evacuation by the US government.

The fiercest battles between the army and the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fought around Khartoum, one of Africa’s largest urban areas, and in Darfur, which is still marked by a brutal conflict that ended three years ago.

Since hostilities between the two factions erupted last weekend, the United States has been considering evacuating government workers and transporting them from their homes to a secure, centralized location to prepare for such an eventuality.

Other countries have also started making plans to evacuate thousands of foreigners, but their efforts have been put on hold by the ongoing violence. Many international aid workers have sought refuge at the 300-bed Rotana Hotel in Khartoum, where more than 1,000 people are currently staying.

US officials said Djibouti, sandwiched between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia in the Gulf of Aden, would be the starting point for any evacuation operation.

Any evacuation under the current circumstances is fraught with difficulties and security risks as Khartoum airport remains non-functional and the land routes from the capital out of the country are long and dangerous even without the current hostilities.

If a safe landing zone in or near Khartoum cannot be found, one option would be to take the evacuees to Port Sudan on the Red Sea. But it’s a 12-hour trip and the roads on the 523-mile (841 km) route are dangerous.

Another option could be to drive to neighboring Eritrea; however, this would also be problematic given that the Eritrean leader, Isaias Afwerki, is no friend of the United States or the West in general.

The last time the United States evacuated embassy personnel overland was from Libya in July 2014, when a large convoy of U.S. military vehicles drove embassy personnel from Tripoli to Tunisia. There have been more recent evacuations, including in Afghanistan and Yemen, but these have been carried out largely by air.

