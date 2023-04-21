All Nippon Airlines error sells $10,000 Asia-US tickets for $300





Lucky travelers have purchased deeply discounted plane tickets after a Japanese airline encountered a currency conversion error this week, with some passengers getting $10,000 tickets for just $300.

Bargain hunters flocked to the All Nippon Airways (ANA) website in search of cheaper fares, with one lucky traveler paying just $890 for first-class flights from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York and back, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The trip, which covers 9,000 miles, would cost cheaper ANA travelers about 20 times more for a first-class seat.

Other attentive customers bought business class tickets for a few hundred dollars a flight compared to the usual cost of $10,000.

Typically, the airline’s business class tickets cost between $8,300 and $10,400, but cost between $300 and $550.

News of the pricing error spread quickly on social media, although it’s unclear how many people took advantage of the deal.

All Nippon Airways encountered a currency conversion error on its website this week, allowing customers to purchase deeply discounted tickets. AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Wong, who works in the airline industry, told Bloomberg he booked a round-trip business class ticket from Jakarta to Honolulu for 13 million dong or US$550.

The cost of the flight he purchased is now $8,200.

“I never thought I’d catch a deal like this,” Wong said.

Some of the tickets purchased cost a fraction of what they would normally cost without the error. ANA

ANA said on Wednesday that the error occurred due to an error on its Yietnam website, which had the wrong currency conversion.

The airline did not say how many people managed to buy discounted tickets, but said it was “investigating the cause of the bug and the extent of its damage”.

An ANA spokesperson told Bloomberg it would maintain reservations made in the error, but later backtracked and said no official decision had yet been made.

The airline has not yet confirmed whether it will honor tickets purchased at a discount. AFP via Getty Images

The airline expects to make a decision by the end of the month, but discounted tickets purchased for use before May will be honored, AMA said.

Most of the tickets purchased at a cheaper fare were for travel from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, to Japan, then to New York and back to various Southeast Asian destinations, such as Singapore and Bali.

AMA is not the first airline to accidentally sell its best tickets at a bargain price.

Most of the tickets purchased at a cheaper fare were for travel from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Japan, then to New York and back to various Southeast Asian destinations. AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific inadvertently sold first and business class tickets from Vietnam to the United States for just $675 when tickets should have cost up to $16,000 in 2019.

The airline then honored those tickets.

