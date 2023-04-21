How can the UK cope with double-digit inflation? | inflation





Inflation in the UK remains stubbornly high, with the latest data released this week showing a slight decline in March, holding above 10% for the eighth time over the past nine months.

The government has so far relied mainly on the Bank of England to bring back annual inflation to its target of 2 per cent, but it has apparently failed.

So what are the options for countries dealing with double-digit inflation?

interest rate hike

This is the main way banks are dealing with the problem, and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has already raised the benchmark rate 11 times since December 2021, now to 4.25%. But over that period, the annual inflation rate has nearly doubled from 5.4% to current levels.

The logic behind this move is that higher interest rates make it more expensive to borrow money, which encourages saving and curbs inflation by reducing spending. But they indiscriminately hit everyone who borrows money, as well as the well-to-do.

Critics such as former MPC member Danny Blanchflower have argued that weakening consumer spending is a misguided response as current inflation has resulted in supply and energy shocks following the pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Still, money markets predict that a majority of MPCs will almost certainly take the view at their May 11 meeting that high inflation means interest rates aren’t high enough and will raise the underlying measure to 4.5% and possibly even more. . 5% by the end of the year.

low interest rates

Turkey took a controversial and unorthodox approach, with poor results. Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan has instructed the central bank to lower interest rates in response to soaring inflation.

The failure of this policy was evident when inflation broke through 85% in October 2022. Erdoan goes into election next month advocating 50% inflation, but prices are still rising at the fastest rate in the world.

price control

France took a more successful step, with Emmanuel Macron in January setting a cap on how much French state-owned energy companies can charge customers and offering subsidies to help close financial loopholes. The restrictions were lifted in January of this year when gas and electricity prices began to fall sharply. That meant inflation in France was at nearly half the rate seen in the UK throughout 2022.

These measures are nothing new. Economist John Kenneth Galbraith designed price controls for the Roosevelt administration during World War II and was backed by some of the most prominent financial figures of the time.

Perhaps the UK can send a signal to other industries to refrain from making big hikes by targeting producers and retailers with price controls in an attempt to curb food inflation, which hit a 46-year high of 19.1 per cent in March. . However, monitoring prices and imposing caps in the Internet age will be difficult.

wage control

The labor market is not the same as it was in the 1970s, when the UK last experienced huge price spikes. Unions were strong at the time and demanded pay rises to compensate for the rising cost of living.

In 1975, when inflation reached 25%, the wages of manual workers increased by 31.7% per year, and the average earnings of all employees increased by about 28% per year. A year later, to prevent a repeat, then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson urged unions to limit wage demands. By 1977, deals began to crumble and a series of strikes in early 1979 set off a winter of discontent.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, argued that if workers demand real wages, they run a higher risk of repeating the mistakes of the decade and thus including inflation in the wage-price spiral. However, few of the recent wage settlements match the current double-digit inflation rate, even as wages have risen due to labor shortages and public sector disputes.

higher taxes

While banks are trying to use interest rates to curb consumer spending, there are millions of people in the UK who have saved or made a lot of money during Covid restrictions and are now looking to go out and spend it.

Estimates put the level of cost savings from the pandemic at between $200 billion and $250 billion. Much of that has already been spent, but many analysts believe a significant amount remains.

A windfall tax on the income or wealth of the wealthy is justifiable in that it redistributes wealth and reduces the risk of further inflation from these spending.

cheaters uk campaign

As it is pointed out that greedy inflation has occurred, in which corporations raise prices to maintain profit margins, claims that corporate profits played a major role in inflation are growing.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said this month that a social media campaign led by the governor of the central bank of the United States and the eurozone will kill such profiteers.

He notes that milk prices rose by 43% while factory list prices rose only by 33%. What is somewhat different about this episode of profit-driven inflation is the potential of social media to amplify this form of resistance, he tweeted. All you need is the Fed chairman [Jerome] Powell and the ECB governor [Christine] Lagarde Will Collaborate On A TikTok Dance Routine On Profit-Driven Inflation And All Can Be Ended

