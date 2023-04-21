Iran claims it forced US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies





Iran’s Navy forced a US submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday, but the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet denied that such an incident took place.

The American submarine was approaching while submerged, but the Iranian submarine Fateh detected it and carried out… maneuvers to force it to surface as it passed through the Strait (of Hormuz) . It had also entered our territorial waters but … it corrected its course after being warned, Irani said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

This submarine was doing its best, using all its capabilities, to pass in complete silence and undetected, Irani said. We will certainly report to international bodies the fact that he violated our border.

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, denied what it called Iranian disinformation.

A US submarine did not pass through the Strait of Hormuz today or recently, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters.

This claim represents more Iranian disinformation that does not contribute to regional maritime security and stability.

The US Navy said earlier this month that the nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of its Fifth Fleet.

Iranian and US forces have had a number of clashes in the past. In early April, the Iranian navy said it had identified and warned a US reconnaissance aircraft outside the mouth of the Gulf. In 2019, Iran shot down a US drone it said was flying over southern Iran.

Learn more:

US Navy sails for its first drone in the Strait of Hormuz

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iranian drones and military programs

Sanctions against Iran: the American high court rejects the request for immunity of the Turkish banks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/04/20/Iran-s-navy-forced-US-submarine-to-surface-as-it-entered-the-Gulf-Report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos