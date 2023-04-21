IKEA to add eight US stores as part of $2.2 billion expansion plan





PARAMUS, NJ – JANUARY 27: Shoppers look at merchandise at an Ikea store on January 27, 2005 in Paramus,… [+] New Jersey. Ikea, a Swedish company, currently has 200 stores worldwide and plans to open five stores a year in the United States over the next 10 years, the company’s second largest market behind Germany. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

IKEA plans to open eight new stores in the United States and expand its distribution network as part of its biggest ever investment in the US market. The $2.2 billion plan over the next three years will create 2,000 jobs.

The Swedish furniture chain is bucking the store closing trend of other major retailers. With only 51 stores in the United States currently, he believes he still has plenty of room for growth in this market.

IKEA has had a romantic relationship with the United States since opening its first store here in 1985, said Javier Quinones, CEO of IKEA USA and director of sustainability, in an interview. He now wants to take that relationship to the next level, Quinones said.

The United States is a priority market for IKEA, Quinones said. The United States is a mature market and at the forefront of retail innovation. We think now is a good time to invest and get closer to many more Americans, which is what this investment is trying to do.

IKEA has yet to announce where the eight new stores will be located. A new IKEA is expected to open in downtown San Francisco in late spring or summer of this year.

The eight stores will be large-format IKEA stores with the full IKEA Experience menu, Quinones said.

IKEA will also open nine Plan & Order locations, places where shoppers can get advice and help with large or complex projects such as kitchen or bathroom fixtures, or other interior design consultations. interior.

In addition to stores, IKEA plans to open Plan & Order sites where shoppers can get design advice or… [+] assistance in the planning of major projects.

@AlysonAliano (Courtesy of IKEA US)

Nine hundred new pick-up points for online orders are also in the works, to make pick-ups easier for customers who don’t live near a store.

IKEA will also invest in its fulfillment capabilities for its existing stores, with the goal of making it faster, more affordable and more sustainable, Quinones said.

Additionally, IKEA will continue to invest in digital innovations, Quinones said, such as the online interior design service it launched earlier this month.

Since opening its first US store in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania in 1985, IKEA has proceeded cautiously in terms of store openings for much of its 38 years here. This gives him confidence that there is still room for growth, Quinones said. Going forward, stores will be the centerpiece of the omnichannel shopping experience, he said.

Shops will be the best place to get furniture inspiration, he said. We will do this more, and even better, in the future, but we will add execution capabilities, so they will play a dual role in this omnichannel world, he said. This is why it is important that we continue to invest in stores.

Analysts at investment bank UBS, in a report released earlier this month, predicted home furnishings stores would be one of the hardest hit sectors in a wave of store closures that UBS expects. to occur by the end of 2027.

UBS predicts that 4,000 home furnishings stores could be among more than 50,000 store closures expected in the coming years due to the credit crunch and changing consumer spending.

IKEA announced in December that it was closing one of its new stores, in Queens, NY

Quinones said the closure shouldn’t be taken as a sign that IKEA planned to cut existing US stores.

The Queens store, which opened in early 2021, was part of a global test of smaller-format stores, he said. This store really helped us understand what the future of IKEA looks like, he said.

One of the IKEA Plan & Order stores in the Los Angeles area.

@AlysonAliano (Courtesy of IKEA US)

IKEA US announced in January that it had sales of $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2022, with 69 million visitors to its stores and 494 million online visits.

This investment in the US market is designed to provide US consumers with more and easier ways to shop at IKEA, Quinones said, with physical stores and online offerings working together seamlessly.

Currently, online sales account for about a third of sales in the United States, but online is the fastest growing channel, Quinones said.

IKEA announced in January that e-commerce sales increased by 18.8% in fiscal year 2022.

Quinones said he expects in-store and online sales to eventually be around 50-50, but added that increasingly, less important where he [shopping] arrived.

We know that many people, before buying online, will visit our IKEA stores, he said. They look at the products, discover the IKEA brand, then buy online. We want to be where the consumer and customers are, and make the experience as seamless as possible.

IKEA’s investment in the US will include continued support for the company’s clean energy efforts, with initiatives such as electric delivery vans; the circular economy with sustainably produced products and resale and buy-back options; and promoting fair housing.

