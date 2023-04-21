A new Senate bill would allow the U.S. Mint to change the metal content of coins





Freshly minted pennies in a trash can at the US Mint in Philadelphia.

stephen hilger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON A bipartisan bill allowing the U.S. Mint to change the metal content of coins to save taxpayer money will be reintroduced on Thursday, the two senators sponsoring the bill exclusively told CNBC.

The bill’s reintroduction comes just days after a new report from the US Mint revealed that in 2022 soaring raw metal costs drove up the price of minting a single nickel above over 10 cents, more than twice the value of the coin itself.

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire say their legislation is designed to curb rising spending on minting quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies Americans.

“It’s absolute non-cents that American taxpayers spend ten cents to earn a single nickel,” Ernst said in an email to CNBC. “Only Washington could lose money making money.”

Officially titled Coin Metal Modification Authorization and Cost Savings Act, the legislation was originally introduced in the House and Senate in 2020.

The bill passed the House that year with overwhelming bipartisan support. But he found himself on the floor of the Senate cutting room in favor of more urgent pandemic-related legislation.

The main sponsor of the 2020 House bill, Republican Representative Mark Amodei of Nevada, will introduce a new version of it to the House in the coming days, a Senate aide told CNBC.

Today, Washington’s pandemic-era spending spree is over. In its place is a new Republican House majority that is focused on cutting federal bureaucracy and cutting government spending, which could be good news for the Hassan and Ernst’s Mint bill.

“This bill will save millions of dollars a year by changing the composition of nickels, dimes and quarters with cheaper metals,” Hassan wrote in an email to CNBC. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support our bipartisan bill.”

As party leaders in the House and Senate work to line up legislation that can pass with bipartisan support as part of a possible debt ceiling and fiscal package later this year, proposals like Ernst and Hassan’s could gain more momentum than usual.

“This common-sense, bipartisan effort will change the composition of some coins to reduce costs while allowing a seamless transition to circulation,” Ernst said. “A penny saved is a penny not borrowed.”

