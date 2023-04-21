United States in Hungary: behave like a true ally





American policy towards the Central European state is hardening. It was time.

There is more than one clue that US patience with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and his cronies is dangerously low.

Hungary is the most grafted country in the 27-member European Union (EU), according to Transparency International, gets a dismal ranking as partially free from Freedom House, notably worse than neighbors like Slovakia and Romania and, perhaps, to be most important to its allies, consistently dragged its feet in helping Ukraine fight for survival, blocked arms shipments, and worked to stop or slow down anti-terrorism measures. EU Russians.

It is therefore hardly surprising that recent leaks of classified information have included a CIA report that the Hungarian Prime Minister told his colleagues that the United States was one of his country’s three main adversaries and that this marked an escalation in the level of [Orbns] anti-American rhetoric.

For much of Orbns’ 13-year rule, Hungary thumbed its nose at political repercussions. But now there are signs of nervousness. When the United States sanctioned the Russian-controlled International Investment Bank (IBB) in Budapest on April 12, Orbn was quick to react. Instead of the expected invective, Hungary withdrew from the BWI a day later. The United States is our friend and an important ally as well, Orbn said.

As noted by Daniel Hegedus, an analyst at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, Hungary’s actions show that it is responding to pressure, or at least pressure from the United States (because Hungary’s action EU seems to have elicited few reactions).

Hungary could soon face additional pressure. An April 14 report by RFE quoted unnamed US officials as saying that Congress was working on legislation allowing the Secretary of State to sanction individuals close to Orbn and the government. The bipartisan bill has been in the works for last year and is expected to be put to a vote in the coming months.

For now, at least, the United States seems content to limit itself to sanctions against the International Investment Bank (IIB), a Russian-led organization long considered very close to the Kremlin and whose officials are free. to move within the EU Schengen-free movement area. Many believed IIB was being used by Russian intelligence, supplementing the work of around 50 Russian officials at its embassy in Budapest.

Nikolay Kosov, former chairman of the IIB board and a Russian citizen, is the offspring of Russian spies. His father was a KGB resident in Budapest, and his mother was described by Tass as one of the most notable spies of the 20th century. He was one of three sanctioned by the United States. Two senior executives, Imre Laszlczki, a Hungarian, and Georgy Potapov, a Russian, were also penalized.

The United States had repeatedly warned Hungary against the IIB and its activities, according to US Ambassador David Pressman: Unlike other NATO allies previously engaged with this Russian entity. . . Hungary has dismissed US government concerns about the risks its continued presence poses to the alliance.

Western concerns are much broader. There have been years of criticism from Western allies over Orbns’ self-proclaimed illiberal democracy, which, among other things, targeted sexual minorities with repressive legislation and made it difficult for political parties to operate. opposition, journalists and other elements of civil society. Pressman, a prominent US diplomat, has been the subject of vicious bashing by pro-government media, in part because he is gay.

Meanwhile, pro-government media continued to broadcast hostile comments against the United States, Ukraine and the EU, as well as favorable observations about Russia. This prompted the US Embassy to post a tongue-in-cheek message on Twitter in October asking readers to identify whether a series of abusive comments were made by pro-government Hungarian figures or Vladimir Putin (none came from the Russian leader).

This is not the first time that the United States has targeted Hungary. In 2014, the Obama administration sanctioned six Hungarian citizens, barring them from entering the United States over corruption allegations.

President Joe Biden is a longtime critic of the Orbns government, condemning Budapest’s democratic backsliding and deterioration of the rule of law. To show his disdain, Biden excluded Hungary from the 2022 and 2023 democracy summits.

And yet, throughout Russia’s war in Ukraine and Orbn’s illiberal rule, business has been more or less business as usual for Hungary. Orbn still considers the Kremlin a close partner. Ahead of the sanctions, Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign minister, visited Moscow for energy talks as Budapest continues to import oil and gas from Russia. Orbns ministers made it clear that they did not want a NATO battlegroup of a few hundred troops on their soil, but eventually backed down. He also joined Turkey in stalling Sweden’s joining the alliance because his government pointed the finger at Hungary’s democratic failures.

In truth, the United States has been lenient with Hungary. He was tolerant. He understands that leaders do not stay in power forever and that in the longer term, American and Hungarian interests align.

Summer is approaching in Washington, but the temperature in relations with Budapest is getting much colder. If the new sanctions bill is passed, it would be a strong signal to Orbn that the time for grand nationalist gestures is over. But whatever; In its time, the United States amplified the message and adopted more aggressive sanctions.

SaraJane Rzegock is a program officer in the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). She holds an MA in Political Science with a concentration in European Union Policy Studies from James Madison University.

Europes Edge is CEPA’s online journal covering critical topics on the role of foreign policy in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Learn more about Europe’s Edge

CEPA’s online journal covering critical topics on the role of foreign policy in Europe and North America.

Learn more

