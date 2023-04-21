US Prepares for Possible Evacuation of Embassy Staff in Sudan | Conflict News





The Pentagon says it has moved military capabilities near Sudan in case it needs to facilitate the departure of embassy personnel.

Washington, DC The United States is deploying additional military capabilities to the region around Sudan to prepare for a possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel in Khartoum if the violence escalates, the Pentagon said.

US Department of Defense spokesman Phil Ventura said on Thursday that the Pentagon was conducting careful planning for various scenarios in Sudan, where the conflict between generals leading a paramilitary group and the military could unfold. turn into an all-out war.

As part of this, we are deploying additional nearby capacity in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, should circumstances warrant, said Ventura in a statement.

US forces deployed to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Reuters and AP news agencies reported, citing administration officials.

Clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), loyal to General Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti Dagalo, broke out last week, killing more than 300 people and trapping thousands more in their homes in Khartoum.

On Thursday, Washington urged the two generals to extend a fragile ceasefire that expired late Thursday to cover the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday through Sunday.

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel stressed that there was no military solution to the crisis.

In the strongest terms, the United States condemns the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, he said.

Patel added that staff at the US Embassy in Khartoum remain safe and considered. He said US citizens in the country should stay indoors, stay off the roads, shelter in place and avoid travel.

Khartoum airport has been closed for days as both sides in the conflict struggle to control it.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with al-Burhan and Hemedti earlier this week, also calling for a ceasefire.

The Sudanese people have made their democratic aspirations clear, Blinken said on Tuesday. After months of talks, they were close to restoring a civilian-led government. We remain committed to helping them achieve this goal. At the same time, we will take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our staff.

After years of animosity, ties between Khartoum and Washington have warmed since the Sudanese military removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir from power in 2019 after months of anti-government protests.

The two countries restored diplomatic relations in 2020. Sudan also agreed to normalize relations with Israel and was removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Over the past year, Washington has called for a transition to civilian, democratic rule in Sudan.

The Sudanese military staged a coup against Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s civilian government in October 2021, leading to his resignation in early 2022.

Before the recent violence erupted earlier this month, Sudanese leaders were expected to sign an agreement to bring the country back to its democratic transition, but the agreement was delayed due to outstanding disagreements.

The important thing now is to reach a truce, at least for the Eid period, former US ambassador to Sudan Timothy Carney told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

He said he believed Washington was working cooperatively with regional powers to keep verbal pressure on the fighters to reach a truce leading to negotiations.

