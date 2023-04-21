US Prepares to Position Troops in Case of Potential Sudan Embassy Evacuation





The US military is preparing to place additional forces in Djibouti for a possible mission to evacuate US embassy personnel from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a senior US official confirmed to Fox News.

Embassy staff have been sheltering in place since Saturday, when gunfire and explosions erupted in the capital amid a clash between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army. Both sides are fighting for control of the country, with the city’s 5 million residents and American personnel caught in the crossfire.

“The Department of Defense, through US Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and planning carefully for various contingencies. In this context, we are deploying additional capacities nearby in the region for emergency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating departure. personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan, should the circumstances warrant it,” Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Phillip Ventura said.

“For political and security reasons, we do not speculate on possible future operations,” he added.

SUDAN CONFLICT: US LEADS IN CAREFUL PLANNING AS VIOLENCE MOUNTS

This image grab from AFPTV video footage on Thursday shows an aerial view of black smoke rising over Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two generals rivals. (AFP via Getty Images)

Politico first reported plans to rescue embassy staff, which is sheltering just eight miles from Khartoum International Airport. The airport has been rendered unusable by heavy fighting, and military evacuation appears to be the only way for the approximately 70 embassy staff to escape Sudan without serious risk to their lives.

According to Politico, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with lawmakers privately on Wednesday and said troops would move to Djibouti, where Camp Lemmonier is located, to give the Biden administration the chance to launch an operation. ‘evacuation. “Sherman emphasized that the mission would only secure embassy personnel and that there would be no military-led general evacuation of US citizens,” Politico reported.

“The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting careful planning,” Ventura previously told Fox News. “The U.S. military maintains a constant state of readiness to support a number of missions around the world. For political and security reasons, we do not speculate on possible future operations or force movements.”

“In Sudan, the mission of the Ministry of Defense is mainly focused on the security of the American embassy,” Ventura added. “While operational security prevents us from going into specifics, the Department of Defense, through the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, provides continued security to diplomatic facilities worldwide. ”

THE BLOODY CONFLICT IN SUDAN CONTINUES DESPITE THE TRUCE AND INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

Smoke rises on the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan on Sunday. Washington’s top diplomat said on Tuesday a US embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced ‘indiscriminate military operations’ as the country’s armed forces and a powerful rival dropped heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day. (AP Photo/Abdallah Moneim)

The White House made similar comments on Wednesday and condemned the violence, which has claimed at least 270 lives and injured up to 2,600. The Sudanese Doctors Union reported that nine hospitals were damaged during the fighting and 16 were evacuated.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, adding that the violence puts ” recklessly” endangering the people of Sudan.

180 DEAD, NEARLY 2,000 INJURED AS CONFLICT IN SUDAN RAGES

This composite image shows General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, left, head of Sudan’s ruling military council, saluting his supporters in Khartoum’s twin city, Omdurman, on June 29, 2019, and Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo waving a cane during a meeting with his supporters in Khartoum on June 18, 2019.

Jean-Pierre encouraged the Sudanese leaders to “engage in dialogue without delay” for the security of their country.

A ceasefire attempt between the two armed forces failed on Wednesday. The 24-hour ceasefire was due to start at 6 p.m., but eyewitnesses told Reuters fighting was continuing.

The conflict has dashed hopes for democracy in Sudan after decades of dictatorships. Shelling has been reported in central Khartoum, the country’s capital, as residents grapple with power outages and dwindling food supplies.

Andrea Vacchiano of Fox News and Reuters contributed to this report.

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.

