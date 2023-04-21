UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns





First Secretary and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks down Downing Street in London, England, on September 3, 2019.

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

British Deputy Prime Minister of London Dominic Raab resigned on Friday following an investigation into allegations of harassment.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Raab posted on his Twitter account. “I promised to ask for an investigation and resign if harassment was discovered. I think it’s important to keep that promise.”

Sunak launched an independent investigation into Raab’s actions in November after at least 24 staff filed eight formal complaints during his tenure as attorney general, foreign secretary and Brexit minister.

In a statement on Friday, Sunak said it was with “great sadness” that he had accepted Raab’s resignation, citing “flaws in the historical process that have negatively impacted all involved.”

“If you found any findings of harassment in the report, you duly resigned. You kept your promise,” he added.

The findings of the report delivered to Sunak on Thursday were released shortly after Raab’s resignation.

Raab said an investigation conducted by lead attorney Adam Tolley dismissed all but two of Raab’s allegations.

“Mr. Tolly concluded that I had not once in four and a half years swear at or yell at anyone, threw or physically threatened anyone, or intentionally tried to demean anyone.” Raab wrote about some of the claims. Leveling up against him.

“I sincerely apologize for any unintended stress or discomfort that officials may have felt as a result of the speed, standard and challenge I have brought to the Department of Justice,” he added.

Third senior level start

Raab’s resignation is the third high-ranking minister to leave under Sunak’s supervision amid misconduct allegations.

Just weeks after he rose to the top, his close colleague and non-portfolio minister, Sir Gavin Williamson, resigned in November over harassment allegations.

In January, Nadim Zahawi was sacked as chairman of the Conservative Party.

Sunak promised that his government would be rooted in ethical behavior.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels. Trust is earned. And I will earn your trust,” he said in his first speech as Prime Minister in October.

Labor leader Keir Starmer responded to Friday’s announcement, adding that Raab should have been sacked rather than allowed to resign, adding that the move was a sign of Sunak’s “continual weakness”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/21/uk-deputy-prime-minister-dominic-raab-resigns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos