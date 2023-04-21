Dominic Raab: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was shaken by the resignation of his top ally over bullying allegations.





CNN —

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s job as prime minister suffered a serious blow when one of his closest allies resigned on Friday after being accused of harassing officials.

Prime Minister Dominic Raab said in a resignation letter posted on Twitter on Friday that he had decided to step down as deputy prime minister and attorney general following an official inquiry that found some allegations against him were justified. Sunak said he accepted Raab’s resignation with great sadness.

The review of Raab, conducted by independent investigator Adam Tolley, followed eight official complaints about his conduct while serving as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and Attorney General.

I called for an investigation and promised to resign if the harassment was found. “I think it’s important to keep promises,” he said.

He dismissed all but two of the allegations against me during the investigation into the allegations and concluded that he had never once in four and a half years swearing at, yelling at, throwing objects at, physically threatening anyone, or doing so on purpose. He was trying to demean anyone.

The report, which was released in full after Raab resigned on Friday, concluded that he behaved in a threatening manner in the sense of unreasonable and persistently aggressive behavior in the context of a work meeting. It also relates to the abuse or misuse of power in a way that is demeaning or humiliating.

Consistently, Raab’s actions were experienced as damaging or humiliating to the individuals affected, which was inevitable. should be inferred [Raab] He knew that this was the result of his actions. At least he should have known.

Raab also said the findings were flawed, saying he believes the report sets a dangerous precedent for setting the bar for harassment too low.

Raab has held several senior positions since joining the government in 2015 as a junior minister. Apart from serving as Deputy Prime Minister, he also served as Minister of Justice and Prime Minister in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government.

He served as foreign secretary during the Boris Johnson era, but was dismissed after fierce criticism following Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was on vacation in Greece when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

He faced demands for his resignation after it was revealed that not long before Kabul fell, he had asked his agent to handle an urgent phone call with the Afghan foreign minister regarding the withdrawal of an interpreter who had worked with the British forces. No call was made.

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer criticized Sunak for letting Raab resign instead of firing him. Starmer told the BBC on Friday that the decision revealed weakness in the government from top to bottom. There is a double weakness here. He added that he should not have appointed him and neither did he fire him.

Raab’s resignation is a blow to Sunak, who despite being on the right wing of the Conservative Party has been more softly painted than his predecessors Liz Truss and Johnson.

Johnson’s comparison is particularly pertinent as Sunak served as finance minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, but offered to resign following a scandal that swept the then prime minister. Johnson allies believe that Sunak’s resignation ultimately ended his premiership and did not forgive him.

Raab, who reminded in his resignation letter that he has been loyal to Sunak since he failed Sunak’s leadership bid last summer, is seen as a staunch Brexitist and a cornerstone of the party’s right. He came to the attention of the Eurosceptic movement in 2014 when he led an 81 MP rebellion against then Prime Minister and ardent Europhile David Cameron.

Raab bolstered Sunak’s right-wing credentials, helping push policies that should have brought that part of the party with him. And while Raab has promised allegiance to Sunak, former ministers can cause trouble from the backbench if they so choose.

The question now is whether Raab wants to do this. He was wholeheartedly loyal to Sunak and understands that Sunak is indeed a political ally of the right wing of the party. However, his resignation letter implies that Raab was very unhappy with having to leave the government.

Over the next few days, we’ll have more details on how far Raab has been pushed or jumped. The former may have reasons to make life difficult for Sunak later as he struggles with Johnson allies on the party’s right wing.

Raab is the second Sunak ally to resign over allegations of harassment in less than six months. Cabinet Secretary Gavin Williamson resigned in November over accusations he denied.

