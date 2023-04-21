USA vs Mexico – Football Match Report – 19 April 2023





Jesus Ferreira’s 81st-minute goal led the United States to a 1-1 draw with Mexico in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday.

The match was “friendly”, but pride was at stake, as it always is when CONCACAF rivals play. USA extended their unbeaten streak to five (3-0-2) against Mexico since El Tri last won the series in September 2019.

FC Dallas striker Ferreira scored on a breakout after a pass into the middle of the box from Jordan Morris.

“Jesus always makes good runs in the box and I just tried to do it for him,” Morris said.

The streak began with Mexico’s Carlos Rodriguez nearly making it 2-0, only for his shot to hit the bar and bounce to USA, who went the other way.

“There are no friendlies against Mexico. It’s always a battle,” Ferreira said.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

The goal was the only shot on target of the game for the United States, while Diego Cocca’s Mexico managed three.

“It’s important,” USA interim coach Anthony Hudson said of the draw. “It allows us to go into the summer with a much better understanding of what we’re going to face and also a better idea of ​​the players.”

Uriel Antuna put Mexico ahead in the 55th minute when USA defender Aaron Long couldn’t catch a pass through midfield. Antuna took it at full speed and had a clear path to goal, where he hit his shot past a diving Sean Johnson at the near post.

In the 74th minute, Johnson made a diving save to his left on a shot from Roberto de La Rosa on a counterattack.

Since the match was taking place outside the FIFA international window, club teams around the world were not obliged to release their players for the match. As such, neither team was at a level one would expect when they next meet on June 15 at a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final in Las Vegas.

Major League Soccer players took 19 of the 22 spots on the US roster, with Sergino Dest the only player based in Europe. He hasn’t played for Italy’s AC Milan since January 24. The other two non-MLS players were Alan Sonora, of FC Juarez, Mexico, and Joshua Wynder, who plays for Louisville City in the second-tier USL Championship.

Caleb Wiley, an 18-year-old defender, came on in the 90th minute on his international debut. Matt Miazga replaced Long in the 70th minute, his first international appearance since June 2021.

There were still nine players on the roster who represented the United States at the 2022 World Cup, including Walker Zimmerman, Morris and DeAndre Yedlin.

The United States has 22 wins, 36 losses and 17 draws against Mexico all-time. Interim coach Anthony Hudson, who took over from Gregg Berhalter in January, led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws.

A crowd of 55,730 attended the 75th game between the rivals.

Mexico started just three World Cup regulars; left-back Jesus Gallardo and midfielders Luis Chavez and Alexis Vega. Defender Victor Guzman and forward Roberto de la Rosa made their El Tri debuts, and Ozziel Herrera made his debut in the 87th minute.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/report/_/gameId/667374 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos