Janet Yellen says national security can come at a cost in US-China relations





Washington, D.C. CNN —

The United States will protect its national security even if it comes at an economic cost to its relationship with China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

While these policies may have economic impacts, they are driven by simple national security considerations, and we will not compromise on those concerns even when they make those tradeoffs with our economic interests, Yellen said.

She echoed warnings issued against China by US officials such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the country should not help Russia in its war against Ukraine or the consequences of any violation would be severe.

The federal government will address any national security concerns through export controls, sanctions and by restricting foreign investment, Yellen said.

In a speech at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Yellen outlined three goals for the US relationship with China: prioritize national security and uphold human rights, promote an economic relationship healthy and fair with China and cooperate with China to solve global problems.

Yellens’ remarks come at a time when tensions with China remain high, a few months after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the American continent. Beijing’s role on the world stage, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, has also been a growing concern for US officials. The Biden administration is also expected to impose restrictions on US companies investing in China, which would further escalate tensions.

Economic policymakers at the World Bank’s spring meetings this month also expressed concerns about China’s lending practices. A study published last month showed China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 countries between 2008 and 2021, including Argentina, Pakistan, Kenya and Turkey. This is in addition to the loans China has given to countries in Asia, Africa and Europe to fund mega infrastructure projects.

TikTok, which is owned by a Beijing-based parent company, has also come under scrutiny for its ties to China as governments around the world have banned the social media app on national security grounds. , although there is still no public evidence that the Chinese government spied on people through TikTok.

And while Yellen has criticized China in the past, his speech on Thursday took on a more hawkish tone by emphasizing that the United States is not afraid to act on national security.

While these policies may have economic impacts, they are driven by simple national security considerations, said Yellen, former chairman of the Federal Reserve. We will not compromise on these concerns, even when they impose compromises with our economic interests.

Earlier, Yellen called on the United States to roll back some tariffs introduced under former President Donald Trump, to ease inflationary pressure on businesses and families.

Despite the harsh remarks, Yellen said the United States does not want to sever ties with China and instead wants to promote economic competition without Chinese government interference in commerce.

As I said, the United States will assert itself when our vital interests are at stake, but we are not seeking to decouple our economy from China. A complete separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries. It would be destabilizing for the rest of the world, she said.

