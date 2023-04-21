British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after being accused of bullying | News





Several of Raab’s men at Westminster complained about his professional conduct.

British Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after months of independent investigation into official complaints about the conduct of several officials.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter, Raab said the investigation had set a dangerous precedent but would continue to support the government.

I called for an investigation and promised to resign if the harassment was found. Raab believes in keeping my word.

He complained about employees leaking details of their actions to the media, adding: By setting the bar for harassment so low, this investigation has set a dangerous precedent. It will have a chilling effect on those who foment fake complaints against the minister and are change agents on behalf of the government and ultimately the British people.

He said he felt obligated to accept the findings, but dismissed all but two of the claims made against me.

Raab cited two incidents in which harassment was discovered against him at the Foreign Office dealing with senior diplomats handling Brexit negotiations for Gibraltar, and one in which he had previously provided critical feedback from the Justice Department. From 2021 to 2022.

British Conservative MP Alex Chalk to replace Raab [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Raab is the third high-ranking minister to step down over personal history after Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising integrity.

Gavin Williamson was forced to resign in November over harassment allegations and the prime minister fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi in January after it was found he had publicly broken ministerial rules on tax matters.

Meanwhile, Sunak is coming under his own scrutiny by the Parliamentary Standards Watchdog over his actions in properly declaring his wife’s stake in a child care company that would benefit from the new government policy.

Cheltenham MP and Deputy Defense Minister Alex Chalk will replace Attorney General Raab, the government said.

The position of Deputy Prime Minister is held by Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Oliver Dowden replaces Raab as Deputy Prime Minister. [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

sunac alliance

Raab’s announcement on Friday came the day after receiving the results of an investigation into an official complaint alleging that Sunak was abusing an employee.

The investigation heard evidence from several government officials about complaints of harassment in three different departments.

Raab, 49, denied allegations that he belittled and belittled his staff, and said he always acted professionally.

He started his career as a lawyer and entered politics in 2000 when he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He took a leading role during the coronavirus pandemic, taking over as head of government while then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized with the virus.

Al Jazeeras Sonia Gallego, reporting from London, said it was no secret that a culture of antagonism was fostering between officials and government.

However, the allegations against Raab were indeed serious, including harassment and intimidation, with some employees saying they were afraid to enter the office, sick and unable to work.

This has raised many concerns about how viable this situation is. Had Raab not resigned, officials said he would have resigned instead.

The crisis is a double-edged sword for Sunak, whom Raab rooted for in his campaign to lead Britain.

Raab was a close political ally of Sunak, Gallego said. It is noteworthy whether he will remain silent on this issue as he withdraws from the front line of the government.

