Why America’s first fighter jet pilot wore a gorilla mask during test flights





The United States was not the first country to develop a jet fighter, but it was certainly the first in which a pilot flew wearing a gorilla mask and bowler hat while holding a cigar.

It seems the test pilot of what would become the Bell P-59 Airacomet had a pretty robust sense of humor.

Unfortunately, not everyone got the joke, especially those who didn’t know what the P-59 was. All they saw was a mysterious, fast plane piloted by a comical gorilla, in the skies above a secret aircraft testing area in the middle of World War II.

If you think about it, it’s actually not such a bad idea. If you’re flying a top-secret plane in the middle of the day while other pilots are in the air, it makes sense to help create a story so bizarre no one on the ground would ever believe it.

In 1942, the Bell P-59, America’s first jet-powered fighter aircraft, took flight for the first time. It was Americas entry into the race for an operational jet fighter for use in warfare. The British Royal Air Force was already taking a year to develop its fighter, and Nazi Germany had been testing one since 1939.

Bell Aircrafts primary test pilot was Jack Woolams, a US Army Air Corps veteran, fearless record holder and renowned prankster. If he hadn’t died in a post-war plane crash in 1946, he would have been the first person to break the sound barrier in the Bell X-1 rocket plane, instead of Chuck Yeager .

Bell test pilot Jack Woolams after breaking the 47,600ft altitude record in a Bell P-59. (US Air Force)

Woolams tested a number of aircraft for Bell during World War II, but none of them would see service with the United States. Instead, most ended up in the Soviet Air Force, where powered aircraft like the P-39 Airacobra were used to decimate the German Luftwaffe on the Eastern Front.

The P-59 Airacomet, however, was never to end up in USSR hands. Its existence was a closely guarded secret, known only to the British, as they lent the United States their jet engine designs.

In order to maintain secrecy, American airmen would use quite creative deception tactics to fool strangers (and potential spies) who might be looking for anything unusual on the flight line. The Airacomet was often fitted with a false propeller on the nose, so that it did not stand out when taxiing.

Woolam’s practical jokes on the ground continued even when he was in the air, according to author Sterling Michael Pavelecs’ book The Jet Race and the Second World War. As he flew the only jet plane in the skies of the United States, a plane no one else in the air knew about, he joined formations of propeller planes wearing the gorilla mask and bowler hat, holding a stogie.

It is important to remember that the pilots had a fairly good view of each other at this time in aviation history, and the sight of a gorilla flying a plane without a propeller which the pilots believed was necessary for flight must have been more than a little surprising.

(US Air Force)

The P-59 Airacomet would ultimately never be used in combat. Germany and Britain were the only belligerent countries in World War II whose jet fighters became operational in wartime, but arrived far too late to affect the outcome of the war.

Yet its speed and maneuverability made piston-engined aircraft obsolete. By the time the United States entered its next major conflict, the skies above these battlefields would be dominated by jet engines.

