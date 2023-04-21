



Play Brightcove Video

Cree-Summer Haughton, video report and text from ITV News’ Here’s The Story

Cannabis users around the world have gathered in green spaces to celebrate the day when it became synonymous with marijuana.

It’s still illegal in the UK and it’s a Class B drug, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of people from congregating in London’s Hyde Park to smoke communal.

But where did the holiday come from, why people don’t smoke weed in public, and could Britain follow the trend in other countries by legalizing the drug?

The exact origins of the term 420 are not officially known, but there is an urban myth among users.

According to legend, the date goes back to 1971. Students at San Rafael High School in California used to gather and smoke cigarettes after class every day at 4:20 pm.

Since Americans tend to mark April 20 as 4/20, naturally, this day has become an official day to celebrate drunkenness.

The 420 has been a symbol of counterculture around the world for many years, but recent changes have taken place in many countries to change policy and become more tolerant.

Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and some states in the United States have recently legalized recreational use.

And Germany and Ireland closer to home are discussing decriminalization.

In Britain, a large event in Hyde Park that will be mirrored across the country on a smaller scale may suggest generosity, but it is not an amnesty.

It is still illegal in the UK to smoke for 420 days.

When ITV News asked the Met Police about their approach to 420 public law violations, a spokesperson said: “The police plan is one of engagement, explanation and education about drugs and drug misuse, of necessity.”

If caught in possession of cannabis, you could face up to five years in prison, unlimited fines, or both.

If convicted of producing and supplying drugs, you can face up to 14 years in prison, unlimited fines, or both.

So, has the UK moved closer to following other countries in legalizing drugs?

A YouGov poll shows that public opinion is now in favor, with more than half supporting the law change. On the other hand, only 32% were against it.

However, both Labor and Conservative parties in Britain are in the minority.

Both opposed legalization because of concerns that cannabis was “harming” the community.

Other smaller parties such as Lib Dems and Greens are pro-legalization.

The Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) have said they will introduce restrictions on potency levels and allow cannabis to be sold to adults over 18 through licensed stores.

However, it is unlikely we will see a change in UK law anytime soon as Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party or Labor Lord Keir Starmers are likely to win the next election.

But does a party’s stance on this affect how users vote?

We asked those celebrating the 420th anniversary at Hyde Park.

Here’s what they said.

“I’ve voted for the Green Party before. I didn’t vote for the Tories in particular because I feel I can vote for anyone.”

“Justin. I’m not judging them because I can’t, Justin. I absolutely can’t. I can’t be a member of Congress. I can’t have that much stress in my life.”

“I still vote for what I believe will help, but I don’t think it will.”

With police watching, Thursday’s mass rally remained a largely peaceful celebration among drug users.

But for now, the day when cannabis users can smoke freely in public without any repercussions is still far away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-04-20/420-the-story-behind-weed-day-in-the-uk-amidst-changing-global-attitudes

