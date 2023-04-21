Progress: How Eid is becoming a school holiday in the United States | Religious News





Washington, DC Growing up in the United States, Selaedin Maksut skipped school on Eid to attend the mosque, attend festivities with her family, and celebrate one of the happiest days for Muslims in the world. entire.

Although he said he never regretted his decision, he was overwhelmed by having to miss classes.

Today, as director of the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ), Maksut is helping a new generation of American Muslim students get through a day off school.

Were optimistic, Maksut told Al Jazeera, pointing out that the effort is aimed at freeing Muslim students from having to choose between academic success and holiday observance.

In New Jersey and across the United States, dozens of public schools have recognized Eid as an official holiday in recent years, a trend that Muslim American advocates say is a product of their activism, as well as a sign of the growing importance of Muslim communities in the country.

[Students] want to be able to go to the mosque freely [mosque] and pray, be with their family and enjoy the day, then go back to school the next day knowing they haven’t missed any exams, tests or assignments, Maksut told Al Jazeera.

CAIR-NJ has created a toolkit to help parents, students and activists urge schools to adopt Eid as a holiday, including a draft letter highlighting the dilemma Muslim students face between priority given to their school attendance or religious duties.

Were going to continue to have boots on the ground and work with community members to engage them and help them find their voice and empower them to seek those accommodations to create more inclusive and welcoming societies for all.

More progress

Islam has two major holidays known as Eid, the Arabic word for holidays or festivals.

Eid al-Fitr, which will be celebrated on Friday, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims are required to refrain from consuming food or liquids from sunrise to sunset. The second holiday, Eid al-Adha, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and usually falls about two months after Eid al-Fitr.

Islam follows a lunar calendar, so holidays do not fall on the same date in the school calendar each year.

But dozens of school districts across the United States, primarily those with large numbers of Muslim students, are working to mark Eid al-Fitr, and sometimes both Eids, as days off when they are celebrated during the school year.

Muslims make up about 1% of the US population, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, but a few states, including New Jersey and Michigan, have a higher concentration of Muslim residents.

The move to recognize Eid in schools has not met with significant opposition nationally, underscoring a backlash in right-wing efforts to portray any government accommodation of Muslims as a plot to impose Islamic rules on Americans. Maksut said.

After 9/11 I remember the language of Islamization and Muslims taking over and Sharia [Islamic law] is creeping into schools, he told Al Jazeera.

While we still sometimes see that even though what we are seeing now is not as much progress, we are seeing much more proactive efforts and seeing Muslims being accommodated in many places.

how it started

Recently, several cities in New Jersey have added Eid al-Fitr as a holiday, starting this year or in 2024, as have districts in New York and Ohio.

New York City, which has the nation’s largest public school district, made the move in 2015. Minneapolis, another major city, decided to begin recognizing Eid as a school holiday in 2022, and Houston has did the same this year.

In Southeast Michigan, where it is common for Arabs and Muslims to serve on school boards, many districts, including Detroit, have designated Eid as a day off.

The Detroit suburb of Dearborn is believed to be the first US school district to recognize Eid. Supporters said some schools with large numbers of Muslim students began closing for the religious occasion in the 1990s, before Eid became a district-wide holiday in the early 2000s.

In addition to community efforts and the cooperation of local authorities, vacationing in Dearborn was also a practical matter.

So many students would not show up to class on the Muslim holiday that some schools would not reach the level of attendance needed to obtain state and federal funding for the day.

Dearborn Public Schools official Lila Alcodray-Amen said it became apparent in the early 1990s that it made no sense to keep schools open during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al- Adha. We were losing money, she told Al Jazeera.

Alcodray-Amen, who was working with the school superintendent at the time to secure holidays as days off, said the Eid push was part of a larger campaign to accommodate the growing Muslim student population. .

She said there was early pushback from some staff, but the opposition quickly dissipated. It was about money and respect that people deserve their time off because it’s a holiday, Alcodray-Amen said.

We closed for Easter. We closed for Christmas. Why should we be different in our community?

Her daughter, Suehaila Amen, a community activist and graduate of Dearborn Public Schools, also recalled the first time she didn’t have to go to class on Eid when she was in school. primary.

I remember being ecstatic, not having to wake up and go to school during the holidays, and being able to go to the mosque, Amen told Al Jazeera. As a student who was a nerd, this wasn’t going to impact my grades or attendance. It was a big deal.

Amen said the growing recognition of Eid is a testament to the growth of the United States.

When, unfortunately, we see so many things happening in the opposite country, it’s time we looked at the positive things that can and do happen and that’s because there are people who are committed to creating change, she said.

Refoulement in San Francisco

While recognizing Eid in schools has been largely a success for American Muslim communities, it hasn’t all been easy. In San Francisco, the school district in January rescinded a resolution approved months earlier for Eid to be canceled.

According to local media, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) had faced criticism over the decision and threats of lawsuits accusing it of improperly favoring one religion over others.

Faced with counter-pressure from Arab and Muslim students and activists, the district decided to bring forward its spring break next year to host Eid al-Fitr instead. SFUSD did not immediately respond to Al Jazeeras’ request for comment.

It is important for me as a student to have these days off because it makes me feel recognized and heard in my community, said Aisha Majdoub, a high school student from the district.

Majdoub and other Muslim students attended school board meetings, and she said she was bitterly disappointed with the district’s initial decision to revoke Eid al-Fitr as a public holiday.

It was, to be honest, one of the worst things ever because it felt like you finally tasted sweetness and then it was taken back from you, she told Al Jazeera.

Majdoub added that bringing forward spring break to accommodate Eid is only a temporary solution; Eid al-Fitr moves towards the beginning of the year on the Gregorian calendar, so in a few years it will be celebrated in winter.

So for now, yes, it’s a win, Majdoub said. But we still have to go back and find a long-term solution. We really need to recognize Eid as a holiday.

Wassim Hage, outreach coordinator at the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, an advocacy group that has been involved in the Eid campaign in San Francisco, said it was essential for students to have time off during classes. muslim holidays.

He said the recognition would also go a long way in relieving Arab and Muslim students of some of the bigotry their communities have faced over the past decades, while allowing other students to explore and appreciate their culture.

Our communities have been the victims of different types of state violence, misrepresentation and demonization in the media, Hage told Al Jazeera.

It is this ability to counter that, to say: We consider Arab and Muslim students and their families to be valuable members of our community. They have this day to celebrate, and so we will celebrate with all of you and take this day off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/20/progress-how-eid-is-becoming-a-us-school-holiday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos