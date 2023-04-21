When is the emergency alert?





Millions of mobile phones across the UK will beep and vibrate in a nationwide test of the new public alert system later this month.

This system is intended for use in life-threatening situations including floods and wildfires.

But domestic violence activists have warned that the test could put people at risk by revealing the location of secret phones hidden by those at risk.

Messages are received on 4G and 5G phones with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

Phone users will be prompted to confirm the alert by swiping or clicking on the message before continuing to use the device.

The government has now set the exact time for the test to be 3pm on Sunday, April 23rd.

The St George’s Day Test coincides with major events including the London Marathon, Premier League fixtures between Bournemouth and West Ham at 2pm and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they worked with football associations and marathon organizers to limit the impact of testing.

National Fire Chiefs Council President Mark Hardingham said: A 10 second national test may be uncomfortable for some, but next time you hear it, it will save your life and the life of the emergency services, so forgive me for the intrusion. , can depend on it.

This system is modeled after similar schemes in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “Getting this system working through national testing means there is another tool in our toolkit to keep the public safe during life-threatening emergencies.

It can be the sound that saves your life.

The test coincides with several major events including the London Marathon.

(PA wire)

People who don’t want to receive notifications can opt out in their device settings, but officials hope the message’s life-saving potential will keep users alerted.

The National Center for Domestic Violence (NCDV) has warned people with hidden second phones to turn off the alert to avoid revealing the location of the device.

NCDV’s Sharon Bryan said:

These siren tests can unexpectedly reveal their presence to abusers, with disastrous results.

The government said it is actively working with relevant organizations to ensure that vulnerable women and girls are not negatively impacted by the introduction of the emergency alert.

Officials stressed that if people need to hide their phones, it’s easy to opt out of the system by turning off alerts or simply turning off their phones during testing.

National Police Chiefs Council Deputy Commissioner Owen Weatherill said, “Together with our partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure that the use of emergency alerts has a positive impact.

