Ikea plans $2.2 billion expansion in the US, adding eight new stores

Ikea is planning a US$2.2 billion expansion that will add eight full stores and strengthen the furniture chains’ supply chain network, a move that will be the retailers’ biggest expansion in the United States since the first store opened near Philadelphia 38 years ago.

Along with the new stores, the investment will establish nine smaller store plans and order points focused on customer service and furniture delivery as well as 900 new pick-up points, according to a press release Thursday. The new stores are in addition to recently announced openings in Arlington, Virginia, and San Francisco. Staffing the new locations will add 2,000 jobs across the United States.

Analysts have compared Ikea’s expansion to the awakening of a sleeping giant. Ikea already has about 50 stores in the United States, but it is far behind Walmart and Wayfair in terms of retail market share.

Javier Quiones, CEO of Ikea in the United States and director of sustainability, describes the Swedish company’s American activities as a romantic relationship that deserves additional investment. The company has yet to decide where the new locations will be placed, he said, but it is seeing substantial online demand in parts of the country where it does not have stores.

According to another Ikea executive quoted by Reuters, the company is seeing particularly promising growth in the southeastern United States.

We see people want more from us, and we don’t have a presence in many parts of the United States, Quiones told The Washington Post after the news broke Thursday.

Ikea is in a stronger position than many of its retail rivals, some of whom have struggled to maintain expectations in the face of falling demand from inflation-weary consumers. Retail sales fell 1% in March, adding further evidence that the economy is cooling.

Walmart and Home Depot, for example, recently reiterated their outlook for 2023. Wayfair, often seen as a more upscale alternative to Ikea, recently announced plans to lay off 1,750 people, or 10% of its workforce. global work. Bed Bath & Beyond is a penny stock, with its shares worth $0.33 as of Thursday, and it could be heading for bankruptcy amid plummeting sales and a mountain of debt.

By contrast, Ikea has been successful in capitalizing on its value-for-money business model, says Neil Saunders, chief executive of data analytics firm GlobalData. This helped the company achieve net sales of $5.9 billion in the United States last year, supported by an 18.8% increase in online sales.

Given inflation, Ikea is the best value proposition to speak to people’s hearts, but also to their brains, Quiones said. Which means affordable, good value, but also a smart buy.

The company is underpowered in the United States because it has historically moved closer to its big-box store model, with huge stores designed to attract customers from everywhere, Saunders said. This strategy worked well in the more densely populated UK, for example, but it was less effective in rural and suburban parts of America, where driving times are often longer.

Accordingly, Ikea’s expansion is designed to strengthen its presence in the United States, providing customers with more physical touchpoints.

It’s a good time for Ikea to reach out to more people, Quiones said, adding that he sees the expansion as a first step towards higher ambitions in the future.

Competitors should take note, Saunders said.

While it will take time for Ikea to execute on its plans, it’s clear that a previously sleeping giant has woken up and is intent on making its mark, Saunders said.

