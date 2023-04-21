



UK Attorney General and Deputy Prime Minister of London Dominic Raab has just resigned after a lengthy investigation into a series of allegations that he harassed his employees. So who could replace him in the important job of overseeing the UK’s judicial system? POLITICO’s London Playbook pierces the competition.

Victoria Atkins, 47 Victoria Atkins | parliament

Atkins, now Secretary of the Treasury, is known to be well-liked at 10 Downing Street. As a barrister, she prosecuted a drug trafficking ring. She’s not on Twitter. And she has been accused of being very disrespectful towards Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie.

Victoria Prentice, 52 Victoria Prentice | Andy Lane/EPA-EFE

The current Attorney General is praised as a legitimate lawyer by a cabinet colleague. She hates many conservative backbenchers and the controversial high-speed line 2. She endorsed centrist Rory Stewart for Tory leadership in 2019. Prentis also organizes a nativity worship with a real donkey.

Lucy Fraser, 50 Lucy Fraser | Andy Lane/EPA-EFE

The Minister for Culture is the third of three female lawyers tipped by the Times newspaper. She banned secret “upskirt” photography via her Private Members Bill. Prentis faced a tricky choice for the Conservative Party nomination in 2014 and she once made an aging slave a colonial joke.

Alex Chalk, 46 Alex Chalk | parliament

Secretary of Defense was briefly William Hagues speechwriter when he was leader of the Conservative Party. He faced street protesters during Britain’s Brexit war. His Wikipedia article has an interesting disclaimer (“The main contributor to this article appears to be closely related to the topic”), and his website says he is a rising star. His electoral majority at Cheltenham is just 981.

Robert Buckland, 54 Robert Buckland | Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

The former Attorney General (or his successor, Brandon Lewis) has both been tipped off by some about returning, but neither has been named as a possibility. He said he liked it at Justice. He switched support from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss midway through last year’s competition. Buckland told the media that he had a disagreement with Raab in his office.

Edward Arga, 45 Edward Arga | Tonga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Both Argar and Damian Hinds are state attorney generals, but that’s not widely known information at this stage. Argar is a morning media round survivor in the tricky coronavirus era.

Robert Genlick, 41 Robert Genlick | Andy Lane/EPA-EFE

The current Immigration Minister (sacked from Boris Johnson’s cabinet but back in Home Affairs under Sunak) is a joke choice. Why shouldn’t the prime minister banned from driving by a court be in the UK?

