Chart: EV sales on track to top 1 million in the US this year





But despite the recent spike in adoption, EV adoption will need to grow even faster to keep up with climate goals.

The Biden administration has set a goal for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric, and even more ambitious mandates have been set by California, Massachusetts and New York for all new cars sold to be electric. by 2035. Additionally, the U.S. New auto emissions rules proposed by environmental protection agencies could, if passed, impose strict emissions limits on automakers, prompting more sales of electric vehicles.

Subscribe to receive the latest news from Canary

The Cut Inflation Act aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles to meet climate goals. Specifically, the act extended the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles through 2032 and removed the previous cap that limited the tax credit to 200,000 units per manufacturer. But it also made the incentives much harder to get: To get full credit, electric vehicles must be partially assembled in North America and made with a certain percentage of materials sourced from the United States or its free-market partners. exchange. As a result, only about 10 models are currently eligible for the full tax credit, and about seven others are entitled to half of it, according to guidelines released by the Treasury Department this week.

Among the models eligible for the full $7,500 credit are several of the best-selling electric vehicles in the United States, including the Teslas Model Y and Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt and Ford F-150 Lightning. Tesla still dominates the electric vehicle market with a 62% market share, and far behind is General Motors, which edged out Ford to become the second-largest seller of electric vehicles this year. Although the list of models eligible for tax credits is relatively thin at the moment, it is expected to grow as the United States and free trade partners increase domestic electric vehicle manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, those whose buying choices aren’t limited by potential discounts now have a record 42 EV models on the market to choose from. For most buyers, however, tax credits are likely to be an influence, with a recent Associated Press survey finding cost the biggest hurdle for people considering an electric vehicle. Other perceived barriers include the availability of chargers and skepticism about battery technology. All of these challenges contribute to the fact that less than half of Americans expect to go electric in their next car purchase, according to the survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/electric-vehicles/chart-ev-sales-on-pace-to-break-1-million-in-us-this-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos