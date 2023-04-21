Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin Russian fighter plane accidentally bombs Belgorod city





Putin Visits Russian Troops in Kherson, Luhansk, Ukraine

A Russian supersonic fighter jet mistakenly launched into its hometown late last night, causing a major explosion and damaging buildings.

According to TASS news agency, a Sukhoi Su-34 air force jet accidentally dropped aviation ammunition while flying over the city of Belgorod, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. It was not immediately clear what type of ammunition had been ejected from the jet.

Local authorities confirmed that two women were injured in the accident and some buildings were damaged.

The city of Belgorod, just east of the border with Ukraine, has previously been hit by live ammunition from Russia.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian Battalion DaVinci Wolves shared a video showing armed fighting between soldiers and Russian forces in the trenches of Bahmut.

The 11-minute video captures the bloody battle, with bullets fired into trenches dug by soldiers as they counterattack Russian positions.

Highlights Show latest updates 1682064993Russian true fire in own city injures 3 people

Three people were injured in a Russian fire in Belgorod, local officials said.

Footage from the scene showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged vehicles and buildings with broken windows. One photo showed what appeared to be an upside-down car on the roof of a store.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced a state of emergency overnight and said there was a 20-meter crater on one of the main roads. Four cars and four apartments were damaged, he added.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was fortunate that no one was dead, adding that the apartment building had been evacuated overnight.

(EPA)

A photo of a handout provided by Mr. Gladkov shows the damaged apartment after the explosion.

(Reuters)

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov talks to local residents in a damaged apartment.

(AFP/Getty)

Exterior of a damaged apartment block in photos released by Mr. Gladkov

Liam James Apr 21, 2023 09:16

Russian officials warn of uncontrolled arms race

The state-run RIA news agency said a Russian official had warned on Friday about an out-of-control arms race involving several nuclear powers.

In essence, we are witnessing a missile arms race with unpredictable consequences. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in improving missile technology. Ambassador Grigory Mashkov was quoted as saying that this process was of an uncontrollable nature.

The RIA said Mashkov referred to the rapid expansion of China’s missile systems and the nuclear capabilities of Israel, India and Pakistan in a magazine interview.

Nuclear scientists say the doomsday clock, a conceptual measure of human extinction risk, is closer to midnight than ever before as a result of heightened nuclear tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in January.

Russia has placed under the nuclear umbrella a move that claims four regions of Ukraine as its territory and condemns most of them as illegal at the United Nations. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia will use all means to defend its territorial integrity.

In February, Putin said the US was about to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine, and announced that the two sides would suspend the New START treaty with the US, which would limit the deployment of nuclear warheads.

Earlier, the RIA quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying that when New START expires in 2026, there could be a gap in strategic stability. It was unclear whether this was a statement from the minister or a comment from Mashkov’s interview.

The RIA also cited the Pentagon as saying Moscow needs to beef up its tactical missile capabilities, including in the Kaliningrad region, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Emily Atkinson Apr 21, 2023 18:11

1682092859ANALYSIS: How Chef Putin And His Wagner Group Friends Are Making Money In Conflicts Around The World

How Chef Poutine and His Wagner Group Friends Are Making Money Out of Dispute

They’ve received the most attention in eastern Ukraine, but wherever war breaks out, from Syria to Sudan, the mercenary group appears to benefit from bloodshed. Now leader Yevgeny Prigozhins’ clash with the Kremlin could make them even more dangerous, World Affairs editor Kim Sengupta wrote.

Emily Atkinson Apr 21, 2023 17:00

1682089521 British-Russian dissident imprisoned 5 people

Britain has sanctioned an Anglo-Russian dissident who has imprisoned five people, including two Russian spies, in Moscow for 25 years.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was convicted of treason and jailed on Monday after spreading false information about Russian troops in what he described as a public trial.

The Kremlin critic, a close ally of murdered opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, has already survived two poisonings that left him in a coma in 2015 and 2017.

Emily Atkinson Apr 21, 2023 16:05

1682085656Kiev said the situation in the city of Bakhmut was ‘under control’.

Ukraine said Friday that Russian forces fought fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut but that the situation was under control.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar made her comments just before Russia’s defense ministry said the assault force was fighting in the western part of Bakhmut, the last area of ​​the city currently occupied by Ukrainian forces.

The situation was tense but under control, Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Decisions are being made based on military expediency.

Emily Atkinson Apr 21, 2023 15:00

1682081610Moscow Court Demands Arrest of Chief Budanov, Ukrainian Spy

Russian state news agency RIA reported that a Moscow court had issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirilo Budanov on Friday.

The RIA cited the court saying that Budanov was charged with crimes related to terrorism and arms smuggling. A move against him was announced in absentia with an explicit acknowledgment that Budanov could not be immediately detained.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine last year, there have been numerous explosions at Russian infrastructure, arsenals and military installations. Russia blamed Ukraine for many of the airstrikes, and Kiev has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) named Budanov as the organizer of an explosion that damaged a bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in October. Russia also blamed Ukrainian spies for the bombings that killed a nationalist writer’s daughter near Moscow and a pro-war blogger in St. Petersburg.

Emily Atkinson Apr 21, 2023 13:53

1682079630 Mariupol Pregnant Victim’s Photo Wins Best Photography Award

Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka captured gory images of first responders carrying a pregnant woman through the wrecked grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday in the chaotic aftermath of the Russian attack. was awarded the World Press Photo of the Year award on Thursday. .

On March 9, 2022, Ukrainian photographers drove home the horrors of a brutal Russian attack on an eastern port city in the early days of the war with an image of a mortally wounded woman with her left hand resting on her bloody left lower abdomen.

Iryna Kalinina, a 32-year-old woman, died of injuries 30 minutes after giving birth to a lifeless baby named Miron.

Injured pregnant woman Iryna Kalinina, 32, is moved from a maternity hospital damaged by Russian airstrikes in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022.

(AP)

Liam James Apr 21 2023 13:20

1682077870Brazilian Lula visits Portugal amid EU-Ukraine tensions

Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva is due to arrive in Portugal today amid rising tensions with the European Union over his stance on the war in Ukraine.

Lula traveled to the United Arab Emirates and China over the weekend and said Ukraine and Russia had decided to go to war and that the United States was instigating the war.

Earlier this month, he irritated Ukraine, the US and the EU by proposing to cede Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014, to Ukraine to end the current conflict.

Prime Minister Lula also welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Brasilia on Monday. The next day, Mr. Lula promoted his proposal to national clubs, including Brazil, to mediate a peaceful resolution of the war, while denouncing Ukraine’s territorial integrity violations.

Liam James Apr 21 2023 12:51

1682074811 US tank training for Ukrainians starts soon

The US will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks.

U.S. officials said they continued to accelerate efforts to get them into battle as quickly as possible.

The decision was announced when defense leaders from Europe and around the world met at Ramstein Air Base in Germany as part of an ongoing effort to coordinate deliveries of arms and other equipment to Ukraine.

An official announcement will be made on Friday afternoon.

An Abrams tank during an exercise between Polish and American forces in Nowa Deba, southeastern Poland, on April 12.

(EPA)

Liam James Apr 21, 2023 12:00

1682072908G7 Kremlin looking at export embargo report

The Kremlin is monitoring reports from Western countries of a possible embargo on exports to Russia and says the new sanctions will hurt the global economy.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, citing a Japanese government source, said that the G7 countries were considering a plan to ban exports to Russia almost entirely.

Bloomberg News on Thursday reported that the US and its Ukrainian allies are considering an outright ban on most exports to Russia. The report said officials from the G7 countries were discussing the idea ahead of a summit in Japan next month.

Liam James Apr 21 2023 11:28

