Frequent shootings put mass killings in US at record pace





LOS ANGELES — The United States is setting a record pace for massacres in 2023, replaying the horror on repeat about once a week so far this year.

The carnage claimed the lives of 88 people in 17 massacres over 111 days. Each time, the killers brandished firearms. Only the year 2009 was marked by so many dramas of this type in the same period.

Children from a Nashville elementary school, gunned down on an ordinary Monday. Northern California farm workers, sprayed with bullets due to a grudge at work. Dancers at a ballroom outside Los Angeles, massacred while celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Just last week, four revelers were killed and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama when bullets rained down during a Sweet 16 celebration. And a man just released from prison shot and killed four people, including his parents, in Bowdoin, Maine, before opening fire on motorists traveling on a busy highway.

Nobody should be shocked, said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people killed at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. I’m visiting my daughter in a cemetery. Outrage doesn’t begin to describe how I feel.

The Parkland victims are among 2,842 people who have died in mass killings in the United States since 2006, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, in partnership with Northeastern University. It counts murders involving four or more deaths, not counting the perpetrator, the same standard as the FBI, and tracks a number of variables for each.

The bloodshed is only a fraction of the deadly violence that occurs each year in the United States. Yet mass shootings are occurring with staggering frequency this year: an average of once every 6.53 days, according to an analysis of AP/USA Today data.

The 2023 numbers stand out even more when compared to the tally of totals for the full year since the data was collected. The United States has recorded 30 or fewer massacres for more than half the years in the database, so to be at 17 less than a third of the way is remarkable.

From coast to coast, violence is triggered by a range of motives. Murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas. All have taken the lives of four or more people at once since January 1.

Yet the violence continues and the barriers to change remain. The likelihood of Congress reinstating a ban on semi-automatic rifles seems remote, and the U.S. Supreme Court last year set new standards for reviewing national gun laws, challenging the restrictions on firearms across the country.

The pace of mass shootings so far this year does not necessarily portend a new annual record. In 2009 the bloodshed slowed and the year ended with a final tally of 32 massacres and 172 deaths. These figures barely exceed the averages of 31.1 massacres and 162 victims per year, according to an analysis of data from 2006.

Horrific records have been set over the past decade. Data shows a maximum of 45 massacres in 2019 and 230 people killed in such tragedies in 2017. That year, 60 people died when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The massacre still represents the highest number of mass shooting casualties in modern America.

Here’s the reality: If anyone is determined to commit mass violence, they will, said Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of the Rockefeller Institute of Governments Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium. And it’s our role as a society to try to put up obstacles and barriers to make that more difficult.

But there are few indications at the state or federal level, with few exceptions, that many major policy changes are on the horizon.

Some states have attempted to impose more gun control within their own borders. Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law making criminal background checks mandatory to purchase rifles and shotguns, which the state previously required only for people who purchased rifles. guns. And on Wednesday, a ban on dozens of types of semi-automatic rifles was approved by the Washington state legislature and is heading for the governor’s office.

Other states are experiencing a new wave of pressure. In conservative Tennessee, protesters descended on the state Capitol to demand more gun regulations after six people were killed at the private Nashville elementary school last month.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden signed a landmark gun violence bill last year, toughening background checks on the youngest gun buyers, protecting guns for more of perpetrators of domestic violence and helping states use red flag laws that allow police to ask the courts to take firearms. people who show signs that they might become violent.

Despite the resounding headlines, mass murders are statistically rare, perpetrated by a handful of people each year in a country of nearly 335 million people. And there’s no way to predict whether this year’s events will continue at this pace.

Sometimes mass killings occur back-to-back, like in January when deadly events in Northern and Southern California occurred just two days apart while other months pass without bloodshed.

We shouldn’t necessarily expect this mass murder every less than seven days to continue, said Northeastern James University criminologist Alan Fox, who oversees the database. I hope that will not be the case.

Yet experts and advocates decry the proliferation of guns in the United States in recent years, including record sales at the height of the pandemic.

We need to know that’s not the way to live, said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. We don’t have to live this way. And we cannot live in a country with a weapons program everywhere, everywhere and at all times.

The National Rifle Association did not respond to AP’s request for comment.

Jaime Guttenberg would be 19 now. His father now spends his days campaigning for gun control.

America shouldn’t be surprised by where we are today, Guttenberg said. It’s all in the numbers. The numbers don’t lie. But we need to do something immediately to fix it.

___

Fenn reported from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/week-nightmare-us-mass-killings-record-pace-98752414 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos