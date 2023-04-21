British deputy prime minister resigns after bullying investigation





LONDON (AP) British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab reluctantly resigned Friday after an independent investigation revealed he had harassed officials.

Raab’s announcement came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received an investigative report on eight official complaints that Raab, who is also the Minister of Justice, had abused staff during his previous stints in the office, as well as during his tenures as British Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary. . .

Attorney Adam Tolley, who conducted an investigation and pointed out that harassment was not a legal term, found that Raab behaved in a threatening manner, was unreasonably and consistently aggressive, and introduced an unwarranted punitive element to his leadership style.

In the 48-page report, Tolly wrote that he abused or misused his power in a way that humiliated or humiliated his actions.

Raab, 49, denied allegations that he belittled and belittled his staff, and said he always acted professionally.

He challenged his resignation, saying he was bound by duty, after promising to do so if his complaint of harassment was substantiated. He said his investigation found two harassments against him and the others were fired. (Is that correct?)

In his resignation letter, he made it clear that he did not accept the findings, saying that the findings were flawed and that the investigation had set a dangerous precedent by setting the bar for harassment too low.

In a letter praising Raab for the many things he had done, Sunak said he accepted his resignation with great sadness. He also cited flaws in the investigation, which he said had a negative impact on all involved.

Sunak appointed senior cabinet official Oliver Dowden as Deputy Prime Minister and Alex Chalk as Minister of Justice. Government websites were quickly updated with replacements and pictures.

By resigning, Sunak avoided the difficult task of deciding the fate of the chief deputy.

Had he sacked Raab, he would have faced criticism for appointing him in the first place, despite being warned about Raab’s actions. Had he continued to do it, he would have been criticized for failing to keep his promise to restore integrity to the Conservative government.

Speaking before Raab’s resignation on Thursday, Sunaks spokesman Max Blain said he still had full confidence in his deputy as the prime minister reviewed the report and assessed whether ministerial regulations had been violated.

The Code of Conduct requires Ministers to treat people with respect and to have appropriate and appropriate relationships with colleagues, officials and staff. Harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated.

Blain said on Friday that Raab made the right decision resigning because any harassment is unacceptable. He dodged when asked if Sunak would have fired him if he hadn’t resigned.

Jill Luther, a senior fellow at the government think-tank Research Institute, said Sunak’s decision not to fire Raab allowed his deputies, who were unlikely to go quietly to quietly criticize the report’s findings, rather than his superiors. Instead, Raab hailed Sunak as a great Prime Minister and promised support from the Congress backbench.

Rutter said Sunak missed an opportunity to send a message about what was expected of the cabinet.

“I will not give you the option to resign. I will fire you because you do not measure up to the standards I would like to set for how I run my government.” .

Sunak’s delay in not acting quickly as he promised gave political opponents an opportunity to attack him for dithering.

I think what this shows is the continued weakness of the Prime Minister. He did not appoint him in the first place and did not fire him, along with other members of the cabinet who should not have been appointed. Even today, it is more like the resigned Raab than the acting prime minister.

First elected to parliament in 2010, Raab unsuccessfully tried to become Conservative leader in 2019 before backing Boris Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took over the government in April 2020 when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Raab said in his letter that he had never intentionally belittled anyone and was truly sorry for any unintentional stress or aggression felt by any government official.

He noted that the investigation concluded that he did not abuse or shout at anyone, throw objects or physically threaten others.

Bullying investigations are the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss. A series of scandals forced Johnson out of office in the summer of 2022, and Truss resigned in October, six weeks after taking office, after her tax cut economic plans wreaked havoc on financial markets.

But Sunak has struggled to dispel claims from the opposition that the Conservative government is still mired in scandal and insidiousness, and now he himself is under scrutiny.

A congressional watchdog announced this week was looking into whether Sunak had adequately disclosed his wife’s interest in a company that could benefit from a massive increase in free child care in his administration’s budget.

Gavin Williamson, a member of Sunaks’ cabinet, resigned in November following allegations of harassment. In January, Sunak sacked Conservative Party leader Nadim Zahawi for failing to speak out about a multimillion-dollar tax dispute.

A separate investigation is under way into allegations that Johnson secured the loan with the help of Conservative donor Richard Sharp, who was later appointed BBC chairman.

Before Sunak’s office released the Tolley report, the right-leaning Daily Telegraph published a compelling defense written by Raab. He said he had endured a Kafkaesque saga and that officials had attempted to force him out of office.

Asked later if his job at the BBC was a nightmare, Raab said a very small handful of passive-aggressive activist officials tried to block his reforms and he got along well with thousands of other officials.

The report noted that Raab was able to temper his friction after the investigation was published.

He should have changed his approach sooner, writes Tolley.

___

Follow The AP’s coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/uk-minister-resigns-raab-bullying-810aaca60f7ba584485a4e3f63ebffa3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos