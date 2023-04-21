The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Abrams tank





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces in the use and maintenance of Abrams tanks in the coming weeks as it continues to accelerate efforts to bring them on the battlefield as quickly as possible, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

The decision comes as defense leaders from across Europe and the world meet at Ramstein Air Base, to coordinate the delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

Officials say 31 tanks will arrive at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany at the end of May, and troops will begin training a few weeks later. Officials said the troop training will last about 10 weeks. The training tanks will not be those given to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. Instead, 31 M1A1 main battle tanks are being refurbished in the United States, and these will go to the front line when ready.

Germany, meanwhile, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Poland and Ukraine to set up a maintenance center for the Kyiv Leopard 2 tank fleet in Poland, near the Ukrainian border. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters he expects the hub to cost 150-200 million euros ($165-220 million) a year, which we will split equally, as everything else. He said he expects him to start work towards the end of next month

The announcement came as ministers and representatives from around 50 countries gathered for the US-led meeting of what is known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Austin, speaking to reporters at the end of the meeting, said the delivery of training tanks in the coming weeks is huge progress. He added: I am confident that this equipment and the training that comes with it will position Ukrainian forces to continue to be successful on the battlefield.

The US goal has been to train Ukrainian troops by the time the refurbished Abrams tanks are ready so that they can then immediately go into battle. The tanks are refitted to meet the needs of Ukraine.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, added that he thought US tanks would be very effective on the battlefield. I think the M1 tank will make a difference, he said, while warning that there is no magic bullet in warfare.

Officials say about 250 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained, with some learning how to operate the tanks and others learning how to repair and maintain them. Additional training on how to fight and maneuver with tanks could also be given after the first 10 weeks.

So far, the United States has trained 8,800 Ukrainian soldiers who have already returned to the battlefield, and about 2,500 more are currently in training. Their training included everything from basic weapons instruction to conducting combat operations and maintaining and repairing equipment.

In other comments, Austin dismissed questions about supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the United States was giving Ukraine ground-based air defense capabilities, which he said was most needed.

President Joe Bidens’ administration announced in January that it would send Abrams tanks to Ukraine after months of insisting they were too complicated and difficult to maintain and repair. The move was part of a wider political maneuver that opened the door for Germany to announce it would send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow Poland and other allies to do the same.

Under intense pressure from Ukraine and others to get tanks into Ukraine more quickly, the Biden administration said last month it would expedite the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, opting to send a refurbished old model that can be ready faster. The goal is to bring the 70-ton combat power plants to the war zone by the fall.

The United States also clarified at the time that it would begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use, maintain and repair the tanks and that the instruction would coincide with the refurbishment of the tanks, so both would be ready for battle at the same time. Later this year.

At the same time, the Pentagon must ensure that the Ukrainian forces have an adequate supply chain for all the parts needed to operate the tanks.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have largely been at a stalemate, swapping small slivers of land over the winter. The fiercest battles have taken place in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russia is trying to encircle the town of Bakhmut in the face of a fierce defense from Ukraine. But both sides are expected to launch more intensive offensives in the spring.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in its Daily War Assessment on Friday that loose ground conditions and mud across much of Ukraine are likely to slow operations on both sides.

In other developments, Mykola Oleschuk, commander of Ukraine’s air force, said on Friday that he visited a US-made Patriot missile system deployed on the battlefield after its recent delivery. Ukrainian officials said Wednesday the Patriots have arrived.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones, the Ukrainian military said on Friday. Russia launched about 10 drones at Ukrainian targets, and eight of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

At least six civilians have been killed and six others have been injured in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Friday morning. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian shelling and missile strikes mainly targeted towns and villages in the besieged and partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Outside these areas, Russian forces also attacked Chernihiv province from mortars on Thursday. Overnight, Russia launched drones to attack kyiv, as well as the Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

Associated Press writer Hanna Arhirova contributed from Kyiv, Ukraine; Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin and Yuras Karmananu contributed from Tallinn, Estonia.

