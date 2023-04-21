What the CBI Crisis Means for UK plc





The Confederation of British Industries (CBI) uses the commonly ambiguous business terms you would expect from a lobbyist on its website to give it its reason for being.

It says it does so by ensuring that businesses of all kinds have a voice by actively talking to government about problems and opportunities.

But the CBI now appears to be unable to perform its most basic functions, embroiled in an escalating sexual misconduct scandal that has resulted in boss Tony Danker ministers shunning the lobby group and key figures resigning.

FTSE 100 insurer Aviva has taken the lead, saying it believes that CBI “can no longer perform its core function of representing business in the UK”.

Given that the UK’s biggest corporations’ chunky membership fees account for around 90% of their annual revenue, Friday’s membership churn could bring down an organization claiming to represent 190,000 companies.

If the CBI collapses under the weight of these allegations, who will speak for British business?

Ann Francke, chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), a professional organization promoting better management practices, says CBI is currently facing an existential crisis.

She adds: These claims tell us that this isn’t a one-off or bad apology. There was a much larger cultural issue here, and CBI members are questioning their ability to address an apparently toxic workplace culture.

This indicates a failure of leadership and management to recognize and address traumatic events at workplace events and to create an environment in which people can safely speak out about bad behavior in the workplace.

Without a truly independent review of the CBI’s culture, structure and processes, and especially management practices, it is difficult to see how the CBI could be reformed.

But if enough members flee, it’s hard to see how the CBI will survive the current crisis, raising questions about who will represent the private sector.

