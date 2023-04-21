Iran says its US submarine forced its navy to surface as it entered the gulf





Iran’s former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has sparked controversy after his visit to Israel, Tehran’s sworn enemy.

Pahlavi, an exiled opposition figure who has lived in the United States for decades, arrived in Israel on April 17. He spoke with senior officials, met Israelis of Iranian descent and participated in the annual Holocaust memorial ceremony in Israel.

Pahlavi, 62, described his visit to Israel as a chance to convey a message of friendship from the Iranian people.

But some Iranians criticized Pahlavi for visiting a country that threatened to launch military strikes against Iran. The former king has also been criticized for his silence on the plight of the Palestinians. Others asked why he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose controversial attempts to overhaul the justice system have led to massive street protests.

Since the 1979 Islamic revolution, the Iranian clerical establishment has refused to recognize Israel. Some senior leaders have called Israel a cancerous tumor that should be destroyed. Tehran has also been accused of providing material support to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.

Israel, meanwhile, has been accused of carrying out sabotage and cyberattacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites and murdering Iranian scientists, engineers and military personnel in recent years.

‘A shame’

Tehran-based political activist Tirdad Bonakdar, a critic of the Islamic establishment, said Pahlavi was free to visit any country he chose, but questioned why he considered himself the representative of the Iranian people.

Bonakdar also criticized Pahlavi for delivering his message of peace to Israel, where Defense Minister Benny Gantz has previously threatened military action against the Islamic republic.

“To accept an invitation from the most extremist government in Israel’s history, which the majority of Israelis oppose, is not an honor but a shame,” said Ali Afshari, a former US-based student leader. United and imprisoned in Iran for his activism.

Pahlavis’ wife, who was also in Israel, came under fire for suggesting in an Instagram post that female Israeli soldiers embodied the main slogan of the Iranian protest movement, Women, Life and Freedom. The position is no longer available.

Human rights groups have accused Israeli security forces of beating, arbitrarily detaining and unlawfully killing civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nothing says we support freedom like celebrating an army that has kept millions of Palestinians under occupation for decades. As world leaders shun Netanyahu as he leads Israel down a path of authoritarianism, the Pahlavi see an opportunity for a photo op, University of Chicago anthropology PhD student Alex Shams said on Twitter .

Reza Pahlavi (right) and Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel talk to reporters during a meeting at a Tel Aviv hotel on April 19.

Pahlavi’s supporters called his visit historic, saying it proved Israel had recognized Iran’s national revolution, a reference to anti-establishment protests, and viewed the former crown prince as its singular leader.

Israel also hailed Pahlavis’ trip, saying he was the “most important Iranian personality” to ever pay a public visit to the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanaani tried to downplay Pahlavi’s visit. “Neither the person you mentioned, nor his trip, nor the place he wants to go is worthy of a statement,” he said at a press conference on April 17.

Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, attempted to ridicule Pahlavi by claiming that Israel did not take him seriously. The outlet noted that Pahlavis’ meeting with Netanyahu on the sidelines of the Holocaust memorial took place in an unofficial setting where trash cans and water dispensers were visible.

Raise your profile

Pahlavi, the eldest son of the former shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, has long called for the overthrow of the Islamic republic.

But he has stepped up his political activities since nationwide anti-establishment protests erupted across Iran in September. The months-long protests posed the biggest threat to the clerical establishment in decades.

In recent months, Pahlavi has traveled to many countries in Europe, pressuring officials to isolate the Islamic republic and support Iran’s protest movement and pro-democracy opposition in exile.

In March, Pahlavi and several other opposition figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and anti-hijab activist Masih Alinejad, issued a charter for establishing a democratic Iran.

But the charter failed to garner widespread support among Iranians amid reports that it calls for a breakup of Iran.

