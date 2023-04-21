Bipartisan bill would arm Taiwan to the teeth with US cyber-tech





WASHINGTON A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to apply American cybersecurity technologies and techniques to the defense of Taiwan, a target of Chinese influence campaigns, digital assaults and a potential military takeover.

The senses. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Mike Rounds, RS.D., and Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., introduced the Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act on April 20, which would require from the Pentagon to step up its cyber awareness and collaboration with the much-talked-about independent island.

Such an expanded partnership would involve training exercises and rooting out malicious cyber activity, according to Rosen, who mentioned the legislation during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with the top U.S. military commander in Indo- Pacific, Navy Admiral John Aquilino.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province and has pledged to take it back by force if necessary. For decades, the United States has supplied Taiwan with military hardware and software worth billions of dollars. The Taiwanese government has previously said its agencies are peppered with thousands of cyberattacks every week.

Rosen said Thursday that the United States is acutely aware of China’s cyber threat and described Taiwan as Beijing’s proving ground, language also used to describe Russian-Ukrainian dynamics. Gallagher, who heads the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement that the bill would help arm Taiwan to the teeth in the cyber domain.

US officials see China as a top cyber threat, alongside Russia. The Biden administration’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, released early last month, calls China the most persistent digital threat, capable of distorting narratives and siphoning intellectual property, and Russia a safe haven for foreign interference. for hackers.

Reinvigorating cybersecurity at home and abroad is essential, according to Aquilino, who is responsible for all US military activities in the Indo-Pacific.

With the help of Cyber ​​Command, he told Rosen, the United States is working to strengthen networks of allies, partners and friends, so that they are secure and that they can be sure that the things they post on their own networks are not read or impacted by other nations.

INDOPACOM’s list of unfunded priorities for fiscal year 2024, totaling nearly $3.5 billion, includes $184 million for offensive cyber capabilities, $90 million for cybersecurity and network hardening, and $39 million for the so-called Mission Partner Environment, which enables data from a range of military personnel to be gathered, secured, shared and leveraged.

Military leaders submit unfunded inventories, often called wish lists, to Congress to highlight projects that aren’t in the White House’s budget plan but would be useful, if money were available.

To speak to these allies and partners right now, I have 13 separate networks; it’s expensive, they’re in danger,” Aquilino said. What we are trying to provide is a single window that allows us to communicate securely, in a cyber-secure manner, with all of our partners in the region, no matter who, at the level at which we can share.

