Dominic Raab resigns as UK Deputy Prime Minister over bullying scandal





He vowed to clean up the British government after months of scandal and turmoil from his predecessors. But on Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lost another chief minister as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned following an investigation alleging bullying of his subordinates.

One of Mr. Sunak’s most loyal political allies, Mr. Raab, has long denied allegations of abusive behavior. But an investigation by independent lawyers looked into eight cases in which officials accused Mr. Raab, 49, who served as Justice Minister, of abusing them. At least one case described his actions as an abuse or misuse of power in a way that was demeaning or humiliating.

As the third cabinet minister to leave over ethics in six months, Mr. Raab demonstrates the obstacles Mr. Sunak faces in delivering on his promise to lead a government of integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.

The drama of Mr. Raab’s fate unfolded over two days on Downing Street, suggesting that he was initially dug on his heels over the report he alleged Friday and that Mr. Sunak was not without a conscience of his own about him. An investigation that looked into allegations dating back several years.

Mr. In a warm letter accepting Raab’s resignation, Mr. Sunak said: You have kept your word.

Raab’s resignation would help Sunak turn the page after a string of scandals, but political analysts said it would have sent a stronger message had the prime minister quickly sacked his deputy instead of allowing him to resign.

He will be criticized for not making a decision right away, not cutting the ropes and sacking Raab, said Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University of London. But in the long run, what’s important to most people is that the person claiming to be bullied is gone.

Mr Sunak rose to power after becoming embroiled in a series of Downing Street party scandals in which his former boss, Boris Johnson, violated lockdown rules. Liz Truss, who succeeded Ms. Johnson, was ousted after her tax cuts backfired on financial markets.

Mr Sunak is credited with stabilizing Britain’s economic policy since taking office in October. But he had a harder time conquering the culture of questionable behavior that had taken root under Prime Minister Johnson. Partly because Mr. Raab has been reappointed after serving in the Johnson government.

According to an investigative report released on Friday, Mr. Raab behaved in a threatening manner in the sense of unreasonable and persistently aggressive behavior during work meetings when he was foreign minister.

According to the report, at the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Raab complained to officials about the lack of basic information, cited sabotage by employees, and described some of the operations as completely useless and disastrous.

Nevertheless, it is concluded that this document is not suitable as a basis for an investigation into Mr Raab’s conduct due to the nature of the complaint to the Ministry of Justice. And in several other cases, we found no clear evidence of bullying.

In his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Raab had little doubt that he was leaving his post reluctantly. He dismissed all but two of the claims against him in his investigation, arguing that the adverse consequences of his actions were flawed.

By setting the bar for harassment so low, the investigation sets a dangerous precedent, he wrote. It fosters bogus discontent against ministers and will have a chilling effect on change agents on behalf of the government and ultimately the British people.

Hours after Mr. Raab’s resignation, Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden was named the new Deputy Prime Minister, while the Attorney General’s post went to former Defense Secretary Alex Chalk.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer said Mr Sunak should not have appointed Mr Raab and should have acted more quickly to oust him. What I think it shows is the Prime Minister’s continued weakness, Mr Starmer told Sky News.

Prime Minister Sunak has already been criticized for not promptly dispatching two other cabinet ministers, Nadhim Zahawi and Gavin Williamson, over ethics issues.

An avid Brexiteer, Mr Raab is one of the younger politicians who have risen to power in the bitter debate over whether Britain should leave the European Union. He was co-author of the book Britannia Unchained. The book describes a post-Brexit UK vision as a nimble, low-tax and less regulated business mecca. Other members of the group were also ousted from power, including Kwasi Kwarteng, who served as finance minister under Prime Minister Truss.

Raab, who had been promoted to cabinet under Theresa May, resigned as Brexit secretary in November 2018 in protest of a proposal to pull Britain out of the European Union.

After an unsuccessful run for Conservative leader in 2019, he endorsed Mr Johnson and took over as foreign secretary. He came into the spotlight when Johnson fell seriously ill with Covid and appointed Raab as senior minister to preside over a cabinet meeting while Johnson was in hospital.

But he was harshly criticized for vacationing on a Greek island during the chaotic evacuation of British and American troops from Afghanistan.

When Mr Johnson was ousted as prime minister in July, Mr Raab supported Mr Sunak over Mr Truss in the party leadership race. After defeating her Mr. Sunak, she filled her own cabinet with her loyalists and forced Mr. Raab into a political wasteland.

After weeks of Truss being forced to resign, his fortunes rebounded and Sunak finally took over 10 Downing Street with the support of Raab. He gave Mr. Raab, a lawyer, the post of Minister of Justice and added the post of Deputy Prime Minister. This title is unpaid and is mostly an honorary position, and does not automatically confer the right to succeed the Prime Minister.

However, even before he rejoined the government, newspapers reported claims of Mr Raab’s conduct towards officials, raising questions as to whether Mr Sunak should have been aware of the allegations against him at the time of his appointment.

Shortly after reclaiming his seat in the cabinet, Mr Raab came under fire over reports that he harassed his colleagues. Simon MacDonald, a diplomat who ran the Foreign Office while Raab was foreign minister, said he was abrasive and controlling.

It was the language, the tone. McDonald told Times Radio in November. He will be very blunt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people. I think people are offended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/21/world/europe/uk-raab-resigns-bullying.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos