To Stop Fentanyl, US Says It ‘Infiltrated’ Sinaloa CartelExBulletin





New indictments from the US Department of Justice contain this image of armed gang members allegedly associated with the Sinaloa Cartel's Chapitos network.

US officials say they have identified and infiltrated the Mexican drug organization that is largely responsible for the fentanyl crisis that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

In a sweeping series of indictments targeting two dozen leaders and kingpins, the Justice Department blamed much of the carnage on the Chapitos network, a faction of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

“Over the past year and a half, the DEA has proactively infiltrated the Sinaloa Cartel and the Chapitos network, gained unprecedented access to the highest levels of the organization, and tracked them around the world,” said Anne Milgram, head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration. in a report.

Officials say the Chapitos faction is led by the four sons of Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmn, who is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison in Florida after being convicted in 2019 of numerous drug trafficking charges. drugs and murder.

According to federal officials and drug policy experts, the Chapitos have aggressively shifted their operations to focus on fentanyl.

“While El Chapo is [era of] Sinaloa was about cocaine and methamphetamine, and to a much lesser extent heroin, the Chapitos’ Sinaloa was about fentanyl,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a drug trafficking expert at the Brookings Institution.

The Chapitos would now operate a sophisticated network of fentanyl smugglers, money launderers and drug traffickers in countries around the world.

In court filings, the Justice Department and DEA detailed private meetings and fentanyl deals over the past two years involving senior executives and officials in Mexico as well as the United States, Austria and In other countries.

“The indictments of Chapitos in detail and the undercover work that was required is a major achievement,” said Felbab-Brown, who said the information suggested “high level infiltration” of the cartel by the UNITED STATES.

It’s unclear how the intelligence was gathered, but a Mexican cartel expert told NPR it appears the United States has at least one paid informant within the gang.

“I think at a high level they have a paid informant and probably undercover [agents] in peripheral [of the Chapitos network] around the world,” said Ioan Grillo, a Mexico City-based journalist whose books focus on Mexican cartels.

A glimpse into one of the world’s most dangerous drug cartels

The indictments made public last week detail, among other things, what authorities say is the Chapitos Network’s sophisticated pipeline of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China.

The documents also describe extensive gun deals for fentanyl that involve the smuggling of weapons-grade weapons from the United States.

Fentanyl deals involving the Chapitos network often involve plans to smuggle the drug into the United States while smuggling military-grade firearms from the United States into Mexico, according to US officials.

In December 2022, according to the Justice Department, a Sinaloa agent in Vienna, Austria, attempted to arrange an exchange of fentanyl for weapons that included 500 AR-15 rifles, as well as hundreds of grenade launchers and rocket-propelled grenades.

US officials say that in addition to thousands of fentanyl deaths in US communities, the Chapitos network is responsible for a campaign of violence and terror inside Mexico.

“They often torture and kill their victims,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland told a news conference when the charges were announced. “They fed some of their victims, dead and alive, with tigers belonging to the Chapitos.”

US officials say cartel leaders know the deadly danger fentanyl poses to Americans struggling with opioid addiction and they simply don’t care that so many people are being poisoned.

At a meeting in May 2022, according to court documents, a Chapitos chief named Ovidio Guzmn Lpez allegedly acknowledged that fentanyl is deadly if the dosage is just “a little off.”

“Indeed, several ‘cooks’ used by the cartel to manufacture its fentanyl at Chapitos-controlled labs in Mexico died after testing the product,” the federal indictment states.

“These guys are absolute freaks, these Chapitos guys,” said Sam Quinones, a journalist who has written extensively about cartels and the fentanyl crisis. “I think bringing these previously untouchable drug princes to justice is a very good thing in every way.”

The indictments come as the Biden administration faces mounting political pressure to stop or significantly reduce the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

The Department of Justice is offering tens of millions of dollars in rewards as part of the effort to arrest the leaders of the gang.

The Department of Justice said it seized more than 20 pounds of fentanyl from a Sinaloa Chapitos network storage site in California in 2019.

As US ‘expands battle space’ against Mexican cartels, drug policy experts skeptical

Drug policy experts interviewed by NPR agreed that capturing and prosecuting members of the Chapitos network would bring a measure of accountability for the devastating harm caused by fentanyl.

Street drugs are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, according to US officials.

But experts have also expressed skepticism that this effort will be effective in reducing fentanyl smuggling and preventing overdose deaths.

A major complication is that Mexican officials are increasingly unwilling to join the American effort in aggressively targeting the Sinaloa Cartel inside their country.

US officials describe the indictments as part of a global effort to “broaden the fighting space” against drug gangs, likening the campaign to previous fights against terrorist groups.

But on Monday, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador slammed the United States for spying on the Sinaloa cartel without first getting permission from his government. He described the DEA’s infiltration of the Chapitos network as part of a larger campaign of unauthorized espionage by US agents inside his country.

“This is abusive and arrogant interference, which should not be accepted under any circumstances,” said Lpez Obrador.

Experts say fentanyl is here to stay

As the diplomatic divide over the fentanyl crisis widens, experts have also questioned the US claim that taking down the Chapitos network would reduce overdose deaths in US communities.

“I’m pretty pessimistic,” said Jonathan Caulkins, who studies drug trafficking at Carnegie Mellon University. “In the best of all possible worlds, we would literally cut supply. That’s very hard to do. It was very hard to do when it came to cocaine and heroin, and for a whole bunch of reasons, it’s is much more difficult with a synthetic.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be cheaply and easily made from industrial chemicals widely available from producers in China and India. It is extremely profitable.

Federal officials say money laundering and currency smuggling are a significant part of the operation of the Chapitos network. The DEA says it seized approximately $120,000 in cash from Sinaloa to Boston.

Caulkins and others told NPR that if the Chapitos were captured or removed from the fentanyl business, other factions of the Sinaloa Cartel or other major drug gangs such as the Jalisco Next Generation Cartel would quickly take over. relay.

“The war on drugs didn’t work,” said Grillo, who noted that many other kingpins, including “El Chapo,” had already been arrested. “We have more drug overdose deaths than ever, we have more violence between drug cartels in Mexico than ever.”

But like others interviewed for this story, Grillo said bringing the Chapitos to justice is a worthy goal even if it doesn’t stop the flow of fentanyl.

“They were involved in multiple murders and intimidations,” he said. “They’re trafficking fentanyl, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands and thousands of Americans. So they’re bad people, and impunity is not good.”

