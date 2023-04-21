Military planes and troops waiting to evacuate embassy staff and British citizens in Sudan | british news





The UK has troops and aircraft on standby at overseas bases in case it is needed to airlift embassy staff and British citizens from Sudan amid deadly conflicts, Sky News understands.

According to Whitehall sources, no decision has yet been made as to whether the military will assist in the evacuation effort.

But a source said on Friday evening everyone was “trying to be as prepared as possible.”

Sky News has decided not to disclose the names of the bases used as potential staging points for rescue missions for security reasons.

British troops may also be deployed to other airfields closer to Sudan.

Britain’s close allies, the United States and France, have bases in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

They described the activities within the Department of Defense (MoD) as “prudent planning” to prepare for contingencies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke Friday of the situation in Sudan, sparked by Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and two warring generals.

“They agreed that Britain and Djibouti will continue to coordinate efforts to mitigate violence and protect civilians, including our own,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:28 Khartoum: Terrorism rampant in Sudan

The embassy in Khartoum is thought to house dozens of British diplomats and other officials, as well as hundreds of British citizens in Sudan. If dual citizenship is included, the number reaches several thousand.

Over the past few days, fierce fighting has erupted in Sudan as government forces clashed with paramilitary groups, killing dozens and leaving residents sheltering in their homes.

Image: Destroyed military vehicles in Khartoum. Photo: A.P.

A British government spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry of Defense was supporting the Foreign Office Development Officer with “careful planning for a range of contingencies”.

“We are working with government and international partners to provide the best possible ongoing consular assistance to the British people and support our diplomatic staff. We will continue to issue updates as the situation develops,” the spokesperson said.

British nationals are urged to stay indoors and register to reside in Sudan via the Foreign Office website.

Read more: Brits in Sudan urged to stay indoors Why has violence erupted in Sudan? Dramatic before-and-after images show the effects of deadly clashes

Sunak presided over a meeting with key ministers in Sudan on Friday.

The Foreign Office is leading the UK’s response to the crisis. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly shortened his trip to New Zealand for his return home.

A source said any movement of troops and military equipment should be viewed in the context of careful planning, if necessary.

Britain could launch its own evacuation mission or join a multinational effort, depending on the level of risk its government ministers are willing to take, given that it involves deploying troops in a country where there is active fighting.

Among the assets available are larger and smaller transporters and helicopters.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

British troops could potentially be deployed across the border into the vast country by land or helicopter to facilitate withdrawals.

Summing up the challenge, a defense source said, “There are a lot of people on the ground with a lot of weapons and they don’t like each other. At this point, no one knows who will win this particular fight.”

The Foreign Office may decide that it is safe enough for its employees to remain in place.

“But if it looks like there could be a body bag containing a returning diplomat, the situation becomes more tense and the risk appetite increases quite dramatically.”

Another British evacuation option is to ask the US or France, which have larger military forces in the area, to help rescue the British.

Sudan was once a French colony.

According to the New York Times, the Pentagon is moving more troops to the African country of Djibouti to prepare for the possible withdrawal of US embassy staff from Sudan.

Emphasizing the tense and fluid nature of the situation, the British Council, which is separate from the British Embassy, ​​said staff had relocated to their homes in Sudan.

Additional reporting by Jakub Szweda

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/military-aircraft-put-on-readiness-to-move-to-evacuate-embassy-staff-and-uk-citizens-amid-clashes-in-sudan-12862520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos