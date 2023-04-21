US President Joe Biden pledges $500 million to fight deforestation in the Amazon





US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged a $500 million investment in the Amazon Fund, a sum that would make his country one of the world’s largest donors to the international conservation program aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest from deforestation.

Today I am pleased to announce that I will be requesting the funds so that we can contribute $500 million to the Amazon Fund and other climate-related activities over the next five years to support Brazil’s renewed efforts to end deforestation by 2030, Biden told a virtual conference. meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.

The Amazon Fund uses foreign funds for projects that fight against deforestation and preserve the environment in the Amazon. It was created in Brazil during the previous term of President Luiz Incio Lula da Silvas. The main donors are Norway and Germany.

During former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, the fund remained untouched while then-environment minister Ricardo Salles dissolved the committees responsible for managing the resource.

Lula has touted reducing deforestation in the Amazon as a top priority since becoming president earlier this year.

Biden also pledged a $1 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund, which is the United Nations’ main climate finance mechanism.

Were at a time of great peril but also of great possibility, serious possibility. With the right engagement and follow through from every nation in this room, in this call, the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees can remain within reach, Biden added.

The announcement comes the same day Biden welcomed Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House, saying he sees Colombia as key to the hemisphere, in a bid to ensure the western hemisphere is united, equal. , democratic and economically prosperous.

During Thursday’s Oval Office meeting with Petro, Biden also spoke about efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region and to address historic levels of migration in the hemisphere.

Biden touted the $500 million investment in the Amazon Fund as part of the two countries’ efforts to address climate change.

And he took special care to thank Petro for the hospitable support Colombia continues to show Venezuelan refugees.

It is a humanitarian and generous thing that you are doing, he added. You know you were working closely with regional partners to help Columbia meet this challenge. It is substantial and costly.

Petro noted that the United States and Colombia have a shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and peace, as well as a strong push to decarbonize the economy.

In the Americas, humanity has the greatest potential for democracy and freedom and the greatest potential for carbon-free energy. We have a busy schedule together and work to do, said Petro.

Petro is in Washington as part of a five-day trip to the United States to celebrate the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Colombian relations. He held talks at the United Nations and the Organization of American States and traveled to Capitol Hill to meet with members of Congress on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

