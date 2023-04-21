UK economy shows signs of recovery despite drag on inflation





UK Preliminary PMI Survey Strongest this Year GfK Consumer Confidence Index Best Retail Sales Decline Since February 2022 But Considered Non-Factor UK Economy Considered Sluggish Among Peers Bank of England Set to Make Next Rate Decision in May

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) – UK businesses reported their busiest month of the year and consumers were more optimistic, according to a survey released Friday that added signs of an economic recovery that had hitherto ignored forecasts of a recession. I got confidence.

Preliminary S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Mangers’ Index (PMI) figures also showed the slowest input cost inflation in more than two years, but inflationary pressures appear strong enough for the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next month.

The PMI across service and manufacturing companies rose to 53.9 in April from 52.2 in March, representing a third consecutive month of growth and breaking the 50 mark, the highest growth since April last year.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a lower figure at 52.5.

“The key takeaway is that the economy as a whole is showing encouraging resilience, as well as gaining growth momentum ahead of the second quarter,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

The PMI was led by the services sector, with consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment strong, while manufacturing remained weak.

Williamson said the survey was consistent with quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.4%.

Last month, the BoE said it expected moderate economic growth in the second quarter of 2023, but still expected a slowdown in the first quarter.

At the 12th meeting in May, borrowing costs are widely expected to rise as we continue to grapple with inflation above 10%.

The International Monetary Fund predicted this month that the UK economy would contract 0.3 per cent in 2023, a less severe blow than previous projections but still the sharpest contraction among the world’s richest economies this year.

S&P Global’s Input Price Index, a good guide to future inflationary pressures, shows that companies’ costs have grown at the slowest since March 2021, but overall cost pressures have remained high by historical standards.

A survey of consumer confidence conducted on Friday by polling firm GfK also showed signs of recovery.

Consumer expectations for the UK economy over the next 12 months hit a 15-month high, putting the fiscal outlook at its best since February 2022.

“A brighter view of what the general economy has in store for us might look like the proverbial ‘green shoot of recovery,'” said Joe Staton, director of client strategy at GfK.

Official retail sales data released on Friday also reminds us of the challenges many consumers face.

March sales were down significantly more than expected by 0.9% compared to February, but some of the weakness was due to the effects of rain and high inflation.

Darren Morgan, director of economics at the US Census Bureau, said the overall trend in retail sales was less subdued than the March figure.

“Retailers’ strong performance in January and February meant that they saw three months of positive growth for the first time since August 2021,” he said.

