Dollar weakens as soft data supports US recession outlook

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday as weak data bolstered expectations that the world’s largest economy is likely heading into recession, further bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve could make a break in June after another rate hike expected next month.

The greenback hit session lows against the yen and euro after data showed a rise in weekly jobless claims, a precipitous drop in mid-Atlantic business activity and a drop in sales of existing houses.

But comments from Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta Mester that the US central bank still had more interest rate hikes to come helped the dollar pare its losses. She noted, however, that the Fed’s rate hikes over the past year to stifle high inflation are coming to an end.

His comments came a day after New York Fed President John Williams said inflation was still at problematic levels and the US central bank would act to bring it down.

“The rhetoric coming out of the Fed…is that it’s looking to keep rates higher for longer,” said Alvise Marino, macro strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

He added, however, that with US data, “we could see a loss of interest rate support for the dollar,” noting that “the market has a pretty aggressive view that the Fed is going to cut rates this year.”

Thursday’s data showed initial claims in the US rose slightly to 245,000 over the past week, while the previous week was revised to show 1,000 more claims than previously reported.

A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed showed its measure of factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region dipped to the lowest level in nearly three years in April. Manufacturers in the region expected activity to remain subdued over the next six months.

It’s not much different in the housing sector in the United States. Sales of existing homes fell 2.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million units last month. They had risen in February for the first time in a year.

“It’s increasingly clear that the US economy is headed for recession. It’s only a matter of time,” said Erik F. Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London.

“A US recession would be bad for the dollar. If the US leads the world into recession, it’s hard to see strong demand for the dollar.”

US rate futures are forecasting a nearly 90% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike next month and a roughly 69% chance of a break in June.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.1% to 101.84 after slipping to its highest on Friday. low since early February.

So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 1.6% after strong gains of more than 8% in 2022.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3% to 134.30 yen. It fell 0.5% against the Swiss franc to 0.8934 francs.

The euro was steady at $1.0962, not too far off a one-year high hit last week against the dollar.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates for a seventh consecutive meeting on May 4, providing support for the euro. Policymakers are converging on a 25 basis point hike, although a bigger move is not yet on the table.

Elsewhere, the pound slid 0.1% to $1.24, pulling away from a 10-month high of $1.2545 hit on Friday. Warmer-than-expected CPI numbers in Britain boosted bets for a May Bank of England rate hike.

Bid rates for currencies at 4:00 p.m. (2000 GMT)

Reporting by Rocky Swift

