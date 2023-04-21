Dominic Raab resigns as British Deputy Prime Minister over harassment investigation





Raab resigns after two allegations against him are upheld Sunak loses third senior minister to personal action

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) – British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the government Friday after an independent report revealed that the latest scandal has plagued officials to oust one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top ministers. resigned from

The private conduct of the third high-ranking minister in six months will damage Sunak’s attempts to revive the Conservative fortunes before local elections in May and is baffling as Sunak promised a government of integrity when he entered Downing Street in October.

Raab issued a furious letter of resignation arguing that the findings of the report, which he had acted in an “intimidating” and “consistently aggressive” manner during his tenure as foreign minister, were flawed.

However, he kept his promise to quit if the harassment allegations were admitted.

“I called for an investigation and promised to resign if the harassment was found,” said Raab. “I think it’s important to keep promises.”

Raab had no formal authority as Sunak’s deputy, but intervened for the prime minister if he was far from parliament or incapacitated. He was a close political ally of Sunak and helped launch his campaign for prime minister last summer.

The bullying findings undermine Sunak’s attempts to present his government as completely cut off from the scandalous economic policies that brought down scandalous Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in less than two months.

Sunak said he accepted Raab’s resignation with great sadness and acknowledged his concerns about how the initial allegations of his actions were handled.

Lawyer Adam Tolley’s five-month investigation into Raab’s actions heard evidence from government officials about complaints of harassment from three different departments.

Raab was “beyond appropriate” in his critical feedback and was abusive to the work done by Justice Department officials, the report said.

British Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Dominic Raab walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, England, on November 8, 2022. Reuters/Toby Melville ‘Dangerous precedent’

The report also stated that he did not swear or shout at his colleagues, but harshly criticized the work of some officials, describing them as “totally useless and disastrous.”

“(Raab) has been able to regulate this level of ‘abrasion’ since the publication of the investigation,” said Tolley. “He should have changed his approach sooner.”

Raab, 49, belongs to a generation of politicians who came to power after the 2016 Brexit vote. He was demoted to the post of British Foreign Secretary in 2021 after taking a vacation to Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul.

Raab called for an inquiry in November after a formal complaint about his actions.

He apologized for any unintended stress or offense, but said the report on effective government with low standards for what constitutes harassment “set a dangerous precedent”.

This “will have a chilling effect on the change agents on behalf of your government and ultimately on the British people,” he said in the letter.

Oliver Dowden, a cabinet minister and key Sunak ally, has been named the new Deputy Prime Minister, while former lawyer Alex Chalk has been named the new Attorney General.

Some Conservative MPs said Raab did not deserve to lose his job. Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, accused Sunak of “weakness” for not firing Raab.

Another senior Sunak minister, Gavin Williamson, resigned in November after harassing the allegations, and the prime minister fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi in January after it was found he was violating ministerial rules about his publicity on tax matters.

Sunak faces its own investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Watchdog over whether he has properly reported his wife’s interest in a child care company that could benefit from the new government policy.

Reported by Farouq Suleiman, written by William James

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sachin Ravikumar

Thomson Reuters

Sachin Ravikumar is a Reuters correspondent in London covering general news across the UK. For over nine years at Reuters, he helped run various breaking news teams, covered business and general news from India, and served as desk editor.

