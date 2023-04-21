Abortion pill case: what are the stakes as the United States awaits the Supreme Court? | Texas





The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Friday on whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect as a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups targeting the pill product continues.

On Wednesday, Judge Samuel Alito extended the administrative stay of a lower court ruling that reimposed pre-2016 drug restrictions. Access to the drug remains unchanged while the Supreme Court deliberates.

An order upholding lower court rulings in favor of limiting the drug would dramatically reduce access to the most common method of abortion in the United States, with implications for miscarriage care as well.

If the Supreme Court allows lower court rulings to stand, it will have huge implications for abortion and miscarriage care nationwide, even in states where abortion is still legal. Considering that more than half of abortions in the United States are performed using pills, this could spell the biggest blow to reproductive rights since Roe v Wade was overturned.

What happened?

In November, a lawsuit was filed by the Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), arguing that the FDA overstepped its regulatory authority and ignored safety concerns when it approved mifepristone, a drug that blocks progesterone, a hormone needed for a pregnancy to grow further. than two decades ago. The FDA strenuously rejected those arguments, pointing to repeated and rigorous reviews of the highly regulated drug.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas, Matthew Kacsmaryk, sided with the plaintiffs, issuing a preliminary injunction on April 7 suspending the FDA’s approval of mifepristone for 23 years. He also endorsed plaintiffs’ views that a formerly dormant, 150-year-old anti-vice law called the Comstock Act clearly prohibits mail-order abortion.

The ADF is believed to have chosen to file the lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas, specifically so that it would appear before Kacsmaryk, who is known for his anti-abortion views, and has used anti-abortion rhetoric throughout his decision, referring to mifepristone as a drug. used to kill the unborn human.

The Biden administration appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where two judges also appointed by Donald Trump blocked the portion of the decision reversing the original FDA approval of mifepristone in 2000, but reimposed restrictions on the drug previously lifted by the FDA. They include limiting the use of mifepristone after seven weeks of pregnancy, it is currently approved for up to 10 weeks, and banning delivery by post. The FDA had decided in 2021 to remove the requirement for in-person drug delivery during the pandemic, which expanded access by allowing the drug to be prescribed via telehealth and mailed.

Where is the case now?

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the Fifth Circuit’s ruling and is expected to rule by Friday on whether to allow the restrictions to go into effect or block them as the case progresses.

What is the current status of the abortion pill?

Mifepristone has not been banned so far, the 2016 restrictions will go into effect Friday at midnight if the Supreme Court does not intervene. Misoprostol, the second drug commonly given alongside mifepristone to induce medical abortion, is not affected by the decision. There are also some questions about how the FDA and doctors prescribing mifepristone will choose to follow the decision if it is upheld by the Supreme Court. Doctors frequently prescribe off-label drugs, which means they can prescribe it after seven weeks if they wish.

Danco Laboratories, the drug’s maker, noted in its own Supreme Court filing that the company would find it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to continue distributing mifepristone if the Fifth Circuit Court’s decision were upheld, as it would need to update the labeling of the pills, which could take months.

On Wednesday, another manufacturer, GenBioPro, which makes a generic version of mifepristone in the United States, sued the FDA in a bid to keep its own version of the drug on the market. The GenBioPros version of the drug would cease to be approved altogether if the appeal decision were upheld, the FDA wrote in its Supreme Court filing.

To complicate matters further, another federal judge, Thomas O Rice in Washington state, issued a ruling shortly after Kacsmaryks that directly contradicted him, ordering the FDA to refrain from changing the availability of the mifepristone in 18 jurisdictions. He reaffirmed his decision after the Fifth Circuit ruling.

Lawyers have suggested that the FDA also doesn’t have to enforce a court ruling against the drug.

But even a Supreme Court ruling is expected to have little impact in states where abortion is already banned: Neither misoprostol nor mifepristone have been legally available for abortions in those states since the bans came into effect. force after the fall of Roe.

Elsewhere, states that protect abortion could quickly clarify that misopristol, the protocol’s second drug, can still be safely and legally prescribed for abortions in their states.

Although misoprostol, which helps empty the uterus by causing the cervix to soften and dilate and contract the uterus, can be used safely on its own, it is less effective. Misoprostol-only abortions result in successful termination in 88% of cases, and with more complicated side effects and increased need for follow-up care, according to recent research.

Some of the major abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, Carafem and Abortion Delivered, have confirmed that they are prepared to prescribe a misoprostol-only regimen for abortions in the event that mifepristone is withdrawn from the market. Aid Access, the international group that ships abortion pills to the United States, has successfully tested misoprostol-only regimens for abortions during the pandemic.

What does this mean on the ground?

If mifepristone becomes less available, and since medical abortion accounts for more than half of abortions in the United States, providers fear an increase in demand at clinics offering surgical procedures. Many are already under pressure due to an increase in patients from states where abortion is banned or heavily restricted.

Online pharmacies and other telehealth providers have proliferated since the overturning of Roe v Wade last year, made possible by the FDA’s 2021 decision to allow abortion pills to be mailed. If the Supreme Court does not block the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, it could shut down these businesses.

What will the Supreme Court do?

Many abortion advocates have feared this timing, given the conservative courts’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, but what the court will choose to do in the case is hard to predict: Federal law is meant to override state law, and the FDA regulates drugs and devices. They approved this drug appropriately and so, by that logic, this case really should have been laughed out of court. But that hasn’t been the case, and that means the supremacy clause in the US constitution is becoming increasingly important, Nash says.

If the Supreme Court upholds lower court rulings, the Biden administration, along with a coalition of drug companies, has warned of regulatory chaos that would ensue around drug approvals.

If that decision were to stand, there would be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be immune to this kind of political and ideological attack, Biden said in a statement written after Kacsmaryks’ decision early april.

