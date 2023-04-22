



The UK economy may be in the early stages of recovery and consumers are holding up pretty well under the pressures of high inflation and rising interest rates, a closely watched survey today shows.

Confidence in their personal finances is strengthening, while families’ prospects for how well the economy will perform next year are improving.

As a result, the Growth for Knowledge consumer confidence index, which has been running since the 1970s, rose 6 points from minus 36 in April, but remains at an all-time low.

The cost of living crisis is a painful daily reality for many as food and energy prices continue to rise and inflation eats into wages, said Joe Staton, director of client strategy at GfK.

But are all consumers under pressure? Evidence of April’s trust numbers suggest that the answer is no, he added.

A series of data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week shows just how much pressure families are currently under.

Source: GfK

In the three months to February, wages lagged 4.1 per cent of inflation, putting real income pressure on Britons at an all-time high, according to calculations by the UK’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research. .

Inflation rose 10.1 per cent through March last year, down from the 10.4 per cent inflation rate in February, but still beat the city and the Bank of England’s expectations.

Strong inflationary pressures led Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and his economists to raise interest rates 11 times in a row to 4.25%.

Exceeding inflation in March forced the market to price in a top rate of 5%, much higher than expected prior to the release of ONS figures last week, suggesting that household finances may come under further pressure.

Despite these prospects, optimism about the family is growing.

It is the third consecutive month that overall reliability has improved. Can we expect to build this momentum over the next year?” said Staten.

Experts have largely canned recession forecasts for the UK economy, as data from the beginning of the year has been much better than feared.

But not everyone is so optimistic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Vietnam’s economy will contract 0.3 percent this year, the worst growth rate among G7 countries.

