US Deploys More Troops to Djibouti for Possible Evacuation from Sudan | Conflict News





The United States is preparing to send additional troops to nearby Djibouti in case an evacuation of Americans from Sudan is needed.

Forces commanded by two former allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation dependent on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian disaster.

We are deploying additional capabilities in close proximity to the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, should circumstances warrant, the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday. a statement.

Djibouti, a small country of about one million people, has become essential to US operations in Africa and the Middle East. The United States secured a 10-year lease for the base in 2014 and pays $63 million a year.

White House spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden had ordered the prepositioning of military forces to be ready, adding that he was monitoring developments closely.

Kirby said there were no indications the Americans were being targeted, but the situation was dangerous in Sudan.

The best thing that can happen is for both sides to lay down their arms, respect a ceasefire and let humanitarian aid reach the people of Khartoum, he added.

The State Department previously told US citizens in Sudan to stay indoors. Washington does not provide the number of US citizens living or traveling in a particular country.

The US Embassy in Khartoum also issued a statement on Thursday stating that due to the security situation and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake an evacuation coordinated by the US government. of private American citizens.

Security Alert The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation in and around Khartoum, where fighting, gunfire and security force activity continue. Assaults, burglaries and looting have also been reported. US citizens are strongly pic.twitter.com/u6LwySN867

US Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) April 20, 2023

Fierce fighting in Sudan

The fiercest battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fought around Khartoum, one of Africa’s largest urban areas, and in Darfur, still marked by brutal conflict that s ended three years ago.

Sudanese military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 removal of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, who analysts say could command more than 100,000 fighters, was his deputy on the board.

The latest violence was sparked by disagreement over an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government. Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.

A group of four countries known as the Quad the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have pushed international efforts to find a political solution in Sudan, alongside the United Nations, the African Union and the African trading bloc. , Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Thousands of civilians have fled Khartoum and large numbers of people have also entered Chad fleeing fighting in Darfur.

The UN refugee agency told Al Jazeera that the vast majority of those crossing the border from Chad were women and children.

