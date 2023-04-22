Putin is planning how best to attack Britain by sending spy ships: British MP





A British MP has warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is looking for a way to attack Britain. His concerns came shortly after new reports emerged that the Russian fleet was spying in the North Sea. MP Bob Seely said sabotaging submarine cables in the region would cripple Britain if war broke out. Loading Loading.

New intelligence that Moscow is sending ships to spy on British shores shows that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is looking to attack Britain and its European allies, said Conservative MP Bob Seeley.

“I fear that Putin is weighing his options to attack the West if he wants to escalate without triggering a NATO military response,” said Isle of Wight MP Seeley in a Telegraph commentary on Thursday.

Seely is a former British Army officer with a PhD in Russian military strategy.

Seely’s concerns are fueled by new reports that Russia is conducting naval reconnaissance of NATO countries on a large scale.

Public broadcasters from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland said in a joint investigation on Wednesday that a fleet of Russian fishing boats disguised as fishing or research vessels had been espionage in the North Sea to find ways to sabotage wind farms and undersea cables.

The covert operation also threatens Britain’s energy and telecommunications infrastructure, The Telegraph reported.

“There may be only one reason to learn how to destroy Britain and Europe’s critical infrastructure in the event of an all-out war with the West,” Seely wrote.

Seely added that Russia and China were preparing for war and Britain was unprepared for such a scenario.

“That doesn’t mean there will be conflict,” writes Seely.

But we must urgently recognize the extent of the threat to the current order.”

Over the past 20 years, Seely said, Putin has actively sought ways to attack the West without leaving clear reasons for retaliation.

“Can we really go to war with suspicion? Putin knows this,” he wrote.

Destroying critical infrastructure such as fuel depots or underwater cables through illegal groups is one way, the MP suggested.

Seely, whose constituency covers Britain’s southernmost territory off the coast, said Britain and its northern allies were “at risk at sea”.

One of his main concerns is that much of Britain’s energy is supplied via undersea cables between Britain and Europe.

“There are more communication cables, maybe 70 in total, but relatively few deep-sea sabotage operations can bring the world to a standstill without a shot being fired,” he wrote.

Seely said Britain could “naturally lead” its allies in strengthening maritime defenses, urging Britain to take new steps to protect its undersea cables.

“All of these sailing nations have a vested interest in preventing Russian maritime sabotage. But Britain’s history is unique and our naval experience is unmatched, especially among our Nordic allies,” he wrote.

He warned that Western Europe’s “collective response” to Moscow’s aggression had been “one of denial” over the past 15 years, swayed by Russian influence.

“We haven’t seen a trend in China as well as in Russia because our leaders have naively assumed for too long that those country’s rulers share the same outlook and assumptions as ours,” Seely said. “They don’t.”

In fact, the Russian Embassy in London and the Russian Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment outside normal business hours.

