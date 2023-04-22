UK Sanctions FSB Agent and Russian Investigator for Arresting British-Russian Vladimir Kara-Murza





Russian investigators and judges implicated in Vladimir Kara-Murzas arrest Sanctions two FSB agents linked to poisoning in 2015 and 2017 UK demands immediate and unconditional release of Mr Kara-Murza

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today sanctioned five individuals involved in the poisoning and arrest of politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza on Friday, April 21.

On Monday, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and knowingly spreading false information about the Russian military. Indeed, he bravely told the truth about Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Today, Britain is sanctioning Judge Elena Lenskaya, who authorized the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza, and investigators Denis Kolesnikov and Andrei Zadachin, who were implicated in Kara-Murza’s arrest.

FSB agents Alexander Samofal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev were also sanctioned. The two were part of an operation team that pursued Kara-Murza multiple times: in 2015 before she was poisoned, three months after the assassination of close friend and fellow opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, and in 2017.

Both were sanctioned for Russia’s egregious violation of Mr. Kara-Murza’s right to be free from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Russia’s treatment and conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza once again demonstrates its utter contempt for basic human rights.

Five individuals linked to his case were sanctioned today, sending a clear message that the UK will not tolerate such treatment of one of its citizens.

The UK will continue to support Mr Kara-Murza and his family. I urge Russia to release him immediately and unconditionally.

As a result of these sanctions, all such individuals are subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

On Monday, Britain summoned the Russian ambassador and condemned the sentencing, making it clear that the UK viewed Mr Kara-Murza’s conviction as a violation of Russia’s international obligations to human rights, including the right to a fair trial.

The UK also previously sanctioned Sergei Podoprigorov, the judge who presided over Mr Kara-Murza’s trial, and Dmitry Komnov, the director of the detention center where Mr Kara-Murza is being held.

In January, the European minister met Kara-Murza’s wife to discuss his case and treatment. FCDO officials attended Kara-Murza’s court hearings in Moscow throughout the year, and officials repeatedly brought Kara-Murza’s case to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy.

The UK and its international partners launched the OSCE’s Moscow Mechanism on 28 July 2022 to send an expert mission to investigate concerns about human rights abuses in Russia. The September report revealed how Russia is conducting a campaign of repression against its own people.

We took the recommendations of the report and helped secure a special rapporteur for the UN Human Rights Council. They are responsible for conducting country visits, taking action on reported violations, taking action on issues of a wider nature, raising public awareness and providing advice for technical cooperation.

background

Check out the full UK Sanctions List and more information on UK sanctions related to Russia.

asset freeze

An asset freeze prevents UK citizens or any business in the UK from trading in funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons on and within the UK’s territorial waters and to all UK nationals anywhere in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of designated persons.

Travel prohibited

No travel means that the designated person must be denied leave to enter or stay in the UK if he or she is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

transport sanctions

Recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the government the power to remove aircraft of designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft registry, even if no sanctioned person is on board. do. Russian ships are also banned from British ports.

