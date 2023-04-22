Biden administrator weighs evacuation of US personnel from Sudan, sources say





Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a letter to Blinken on Friday expressing concern for the safety of Americans in Sudan and urging the agency not to repeat the mistakes of the evacuation of U.S. government personnel and private Afghan citizens in 2021.

Said Patel, Throughout this process, even when you’ve heard the secretary talk about it on his travels, we’ve also been very clear-headed and consistent about the focus this department has on this. Have taken appropriate actions that are consistent with lessons learned previously, not only in relation to Afghanistan, but in other circumstances where we have had personnel in the field and they are in danger.

On Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would ultimately make the decision on any evacuations, but that it would be based on recommendations he receives from senior military and government officials. state department.

The Pentagon also said it had moved a small number of troops to a base in neighboring Horn of Africa country Djibouti to support an evacuation.

After a meeting of defense leaders from across Europe and the world at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they were positioned there to ensure we deliver as many options as possible if we are called upon to do something.

Washington has traditionally had limited influence in Sudan, although that began to change after dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 and the country began to move towards democracy.

Austin’s comments came after Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan promised the military would prevail and ensure the vast nations’ safe transition to civilian rule, according to the Associated Press. .

Burhans’ speech came 18 months after he joined forces with his current rival and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a former camel trader widely known as Hemedti, to seize power in a coup that ousted pro-democracy forces from Sudan.

The pair were leading a counter-insurgency against an uprising in Sudan’s Darfur region, a conflict that in 2005 saw al-Bashir become the world’s first sitting leader to be indicted by the Criminal Court international court on suspicion of genocide.

Then they were part of the military establishment that helped oust al-Bashir after widespread popular unrest, raising hopes for democracy after his 30 years in power.

But both generals remained major political figures in the extremely volatile years that followed.

The two sides disagree on how the RSF should be integrated into the army, a key condition of the framework agreement. The army wants the transition to take place in two years, while RSF said it could take 10 years.

The talks fell through and the April 11 deadline to sign a deal came and went.

Abigail Williams

Courtney Kube

Henry Austin

Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/biden-leaning-evacuating-us-personnel-sudan-khartoum-rcna80899 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos