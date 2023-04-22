US Supreme Court Blocks Ruling Limiting Abortion Pill Access | Abortion





The Supreme Court on Friday decided to temporarily block a lower court ruling that imposed sweeping restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone.

Judges granted emergency requests from the Justice Department and pill maker Danco Laboratories to terminate a preliminary injunction issued by a Texas federal judge. The judges’ order would severely limit the availability of the drugs as litigation continues amid a challenge by anti-abortion groups.

The decision offered a victory for the Biden administration as it defends access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States. The president welcomed the decision and said he continues to stand by the FDA’s approval of the pill.

Following the supreme court stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use as we pursue this fight in court, Biden said in a statement. The stakes couldn’t be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight political attacks on women’s health.

The court ruling means access to mifepristone will remain unchanged at least until next year as appeals unfold and patients can still get medical abortions with the drug in states where it was previously available. .

Reproductive rights groups celebrated the decision, while warning that it does not necessarily herald the final outcome of the case. That’s very good news, but it’s scary to think that Americans have come hours after losing access to a drug that is used in most abortions in this country and has been used for decades by millions of people to safely end a pregnancy or treat a miscarriage. said Jennifer Dalven, director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. Make no mistake, we are by no means out of the woods. This case, which should have been ridiculed from the start, will continue.

The ruling came in the most pivotal abortion rights case to make its way through the courts since Roe v Wade was overturned last year. More than half of abortions in the United States are performed with pills.

The case was brought by a conservative Christian legal group arguing that the Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone more than 23 years ago.

The Biden administration has vigorously defended the FDA against the charge, pointing to its rigorous safety reviews of the drug and the potential for regulatory chaos if plaintiffs and judges unfamiliar with the scientific and medical arguments begin to undermine decision-making by agencies.

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, with Alito writing that the Biden administration and Danco are not entitled to a reprieve because they have not demonstrated that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the interval.

Pro-choice activists protest the Texas judges’ decision in New York in April 2023. Photograph: Olga Fedorova/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The order granting the stay was not signed, so it is unclear how each of the other seven justices voted.

The case has moved quickly to court in recent weeks as conflicting rulings have cast doubt on the future of the drug.

In early April, a Texas federal judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, ruled first in the lawsuit brought by a coalition of anti-abortion groups to entirely suspend the 23-year-old’s FDA approval of mifepristone, writing that the agency had wrongly approved the drug. After a challenge by the Biden administration in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, a three-judge split panel said the drug’s approval could stand, but imposed restrictions on it, limiting its use to seven weeks of pregnancy instead of the current limit of 10 weeks. , and prohibiting the delivery of the pill by post.

The Biden administration then asked the Supreme Court to intervene before the restrictions took effect. Alito twice suspended the lower court’s decision, keeping access to mifepristone unchanged while the court deliberated.

To complicate matters, another federal judge issued a decision directly contradicting Kacsmaryks, ordering the FDA to refrain from making changes to the availability of mifepristone in 18 jurisdictions.

That judge, Judge Thomas O Rice, in Washington, reaffirmed that order after the Fifth Circuit decision.

The Biden administration and drug companies have warned of regulatory chaos surrounding drug approvals, should the Supreme Court allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect.

If that ruling were to stand, there would be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be immune to this kind of political and ideological attack, President Biden said in a written statement after the Kacsmaryks ruling. At the beginning of April.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed that point in a statement responding to the appeal ruling: If that ruling stands, no drugs ranging from chemotherapy drugs to asthma medications, to pills for blood pressure, only insulin would be immune to attack.

