Special Forces quickly evacuate US Embassy personnel from Sudan





In a statement thanking the troops, President Joe Biden said he receives regular reports from his team on efforts to assist Americans remaining in Sudan whenever possible.

He also called for an end to the unconscionable violence there.

About 100 American soldiers in three MH-47 helicopters carried out the operation. They airlifted the approximately 70 remaining US employees from a landing zone at the embassy to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia. Ethiopia also provided overflight and refueling support, said Molly Phee, assistant secretary of state for African affairs.

Biden said Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia also helped with the evacuation.

I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our embassy staff, who carried out their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied the friendship and bond of the Americas with the people of Sudan, Biden said in a statement. I am grateful for the unparalleled skill of our service members who managed to get them to safety.

U.S. Africa Command and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley were in contact with both warring factions before and during the operation to ensure U.S. forces would have safe passage for perform the evacuation. However, John Bass, a U.S. undersecretary of state, denied claims by one faction, the Sudanese paramilitary security forces, that it assisted in the U.S. evacuation.

They cooperated in that they did not fire on our military during the operation, Bass said.

Biden had ordered US troops to evacuate embassy staff after receiving a recommendation from his national security team, with no end in sight to fighting.

This tragic violence in Sudan has already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. This is unconscionable and it must stop, Biden said. The warring parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unimpeded humanitarian access and respect the will of the Sudanese people.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between two commanders who 18 months earlier had jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the country’s transition to democracy.

The ongoing power struggle between the head of the armed forces, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the leader of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has millions of Sudanese cowering inside their houses, hiding from explosions, gunfire and looting.

The violence has included an unprovoked attack on a US diplomatic convoy and numerous incidents in which foreign diplomats and aid workers have been killed, injured or assaulted.

An estimated 16,000 private US citizens are registered with the Embassy as being in Sudan. The figure is approximate because not all Americans register with the embassy or say when they are leaving.

The embassy issued an alert earlier on Saturday, warning that due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation from private US citizens.

The US evacuation plan for US embassy employees began in earnest on Monday after the embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum. The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that US troops were being transferred to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti in anticipation of a possible evacuation.

Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens on Saturday, sharing images of Saudi nationals and other foreigners being greeted with chocolate and flowers as they descended from an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port from Jeddah.

Evacuations of embassies led by the US military are relatively rare and usually take place only under extreme conditions.

When ordering an embassy to reduce staff or suspend operations, the State Department prefers that its personnel depart on commercial transportation if that is an option.

When the embassy in kyiv temporarily closed just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, staff members used commercial transport to leave.

However, in several other recent cases, including Afghanistan in 2021, conditions have made commercial departures impossible or extremely dangerous. US troops accompanied US Embassy staff in Tripoli, Libya, in an overland convoy to Tunisia during their evacuation in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/23/sudan-evacuation-special-forces-war-00093403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos