UK emergency text notification test: how to make a sound when a notification occurs and how to turn it off

As explained by ITV News’ Mary Nightingale, a loud siren will go off on almost every smartphone in the UK this afternoon.

The government is testing an emergency text alert system today.

For about 10 seconds from 3pm, millions of smartphones and tablets across the UK will sound loud alarms and vibrate in a test of a system that warns the public if there is a danger to life nearby.

The 3 p.m. alert on Sunday is just a test and no action is required, the government says.

Messages are received with sound and vibration on 4G and 5G phones, even when the device is silent.

Phone users will be prompted to swipe the message or click OK on the home screen before continuing to use the device.

Warning about what?

Sunday’s test is just a test, but going forward the UK’s alerts will be used to warn people of severe weather conditions, including flooding and bushfires in the area. The government said Monday the system could later be used for other forms of emergency, such as terrorism. Attacks, nuclear threats and dangerous criminals are unleashed.

Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: Next Sunday at 3pm we will have a nationwide test of our new emergency alert system. Operating this system means we have an important tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It may be the sound that saves your life. This system is modeled after similar schemes in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

What will it sound like? The Cabinet Office recently included an alarming noise in a video.

Do you have any concerns about the test?

Domestic violence activists have warned that the test could put people at risk by revealing the location of secret phones hidden by those at risk. The government said it was actively working with organizations to ensure that vulnerable women and girls are not negatively impacted by the introduction of the emergency alert.

There was also concern that warnings could distract drivers. As with receiving calls or messages, drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phones until it is safe.

AA campaign manager Lorna Lee said some drivers may want to turn off their phones if they know they will be driving during a warning test.

Officials stressed that if people need to hide their phone, it’s easy to opt out of the system, such as turning off emergency alerts in settings or simply turning off the phone during testing.

How to turn off notifications

If you do not want to receive notifications, you can opt out in your device settings.

On your Android device, go to Settings and use the search bar to search for ‘Emergency Alert Settings’. Here ’emergency alert’ is listed as one of the options. Select it and you can turn off all warnings from there. It turns gray when the toggle is off.

Go to Settings on your iPhone, then click Notifications. Scroll all the way to the bottom of the page and you will see a section called ‘Emergency Alerts’. You can turn off notifications by tapping the green toggle. The toggle turns gray when off successfully.

But officials hope that the life-saving potential of messages will keep users engaged with them.

According to the government, the system is “used very rarely and only sent when there is an immediate danger to people’s lives, so people may go unwarned for months or even years.”

Will it affect today’s sporting events?

The St George’s Day Test coincides with major events including the London Marathon, Premier League fixtures between Bournemouth and West Ham at 2pm and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur. Officials said they worked with football associations and marathon organizers to limit the impact of testing.

If you are concerned about notifications or need assistance, the following services are available.

