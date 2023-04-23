Russia ‘won’t forgive’ US denial of journalists’ visas





MOSCOW (AP) Russia said on Sunday that the United States had denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures.

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department about the denied visa application. The journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s presidency of the Security Council.

A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, freest and fairest country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its assurances about protecting free speech are really worth. and access to information, Lavrov said before leaving Moscow on Sunday.

Rest assured that we will not forget and forgive, he said.

I emphasize that we will find ways to respond to this, so that Americans will remember for a long time not to do this, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The dispute comes in the wake of heightened tensions with Washington over the arrest last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia accuses of spying. The United States declared him wrongfully detained.

Many Western journalists stationed in Moscow left the country after Russia sent troops to Ukraine. Russia currently requires foreign journalists to renew their visas and accreditation every three months, up from once a year before the fighting began.

