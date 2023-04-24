Elite unit airlifts British Embassy staff from Sudan and brings them home.





More than 1,200 soldiers were sent to evacuate British diplomats and their families from Sudan on Sunday.

An elite British unit has been flown to Khartoum aboard an American military aircraft, media reports have said.

About an hour later, the troops drove to the British embassy, ​​picked up refugees, and made their way through battle-scarred Khartoum to their departure airstrips and were soon airborne again.

When the team reached Khartoum, they gathered several local vehicles and drove to the embassy.

There were at least 30 people in the evacuation party, including children. Other reports put the number closer to 100.

Troops escorted the evacuees through several checkpoints towards Wadi Seidna, about 30 km north of Khartoum.

Two Royal Air Force transport planes from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus landed at the airfield.

Because the Hercules and A400M Atlas planes were propeller driven, they were better suited to rough airfields than other aircraft and took off as quickly as possible.

The 16th Air Assault Brigade, Royal Marines and RAF were involved in the evacuation of the British Embassy in Khartoum, the Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

More than 400 people are said to have been killed in more than a week of fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC the evacuation was complicated because the embassy is located between the headquarters of two warring factions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the bravery of the soldiers and the dedication of the embassy staff.

Saudi citizens and other nationalities greet staff of the Royal Saudi Navy as they arrive in Jeddah on the Red Sea after evacuating from Sudan to avoid fighting between factions of the Sudanese army. Reuters

British forces have completed the complicated and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, he said in a statement.

In a call with the Sudanese president on Sunday, Sunak thanked the Egyptian government for helping to evacuate British officials from Sudan.

“They have agreed to work with other international partners, including the African Union, on urgent diplomatic efforts to help Britain and Egypt secure a ceasefire and support their transition to stable civilian governments,” Downing Street said.

“The Prime Minister also thanked President Sisi today for Egypt’s support in the operation to evacuate British Embassy staff from Khartoum and discussed further options to ensure the safe passage of civilians wishing to leave Sudan.”

Sunak added that the withdrawal was in response to escalating violence and threats against foreign diplomats and embassy assets.

“We continue to pursue all means to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in Sudan,” he said.

Continued clashes in Sudan’s capital cut off supply of basic necessities to residents

Sunak called for an immediate and long-term ceasefire to allow civilians to leave Sudan.

I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the conflict zone, he said.

The United States, France and Italy also evacuated their staff as the conflict continued.

A UK government representative said they were working around the clock to ensure the safety of British citizens remaining in Sudan.

The UK government will do everything in its power to ensure safe passage for its citizens in conditions that are still very difficult.

In the meantime, our advice to UK citizens is to stay home and contact the Foreign Office to register your location and contact details.

