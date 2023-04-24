US Soccer set to hire Matt Crocker as athletic director: Sources





By Pablo Maurer, Paul Tenorio and Dan Sheldon

Southampton director of football operations Matt Crocker is set to be named sporting director of the United States Soccer Federation, several sources familiar with the hiring process told The Athletic on Sunday. These sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the hiring.

A US Soccer representative declined to comment on Crockers’ nomination.

Crocker, who has announced he is leaving Southampton at the end of the season, will replace former sporting director Earnie Stewart, who left USSF on February 15 to join PSV Eindhoven as director of football. US Soccer has been conducting a search since late January, when it announced that Stewart and former US men’s national team general manager Brian McBride were leaving the organization.

Crocker will have a huge job ahead of him starting with the federation. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the new athletic director will help lead the search for the U.S. men’s national team head coach and ultimately hire. The American men have been without a permanent coach since the end of the season, when former coach Gregg Berhalters’ contract expired. Caretaker manager Anthony Hudson has led the team in its last five games.

Crocker spent three seasons at Southampton overseeing the club’s men’s, women’s and youth programmes. Prior to his appointment there, the 48-year-old spent seven years with Englands Football Association, overseeing England’s U-15, U-17 and U-20 national teams on both the men’s and women’s side, including the men’s victories of England at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups in 2017 and their European Championship at U-19 level the same year.

Crocker helped the FA establish England’s DNA, playing and training strategy within national team setups.

England’s DNA was a blank sheet of paper, and there was an opportunity to align a journey from youth teams to senior teams, working with the likes of Dan Ashworth and Gareth Southgate, Crocker said in an interview with The Athletic in 2020, shortly after taking over at Southampton.

At Southampton, Crocker worked with then head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl to develop the clubs’ methodology, which was dubbed the SFC Playbook. Crocker was heavily involved in the infrastructure side of the club. He also devised a five-year plan for the women’s team, which was promoted in consecutive seasons.

We developed the SFC Playbook with a style of play, all the sessions we do from a first-team perspective and the position-specific profiles that are required for each of the six squad positions, and we are sure to line this up with the B team,” Crocker said in this interview.

Sources who have worked with Crocker say he is a perfect fit in the United States because of his experience building sports infrastructure in high-level environments at both international federation and club level.

Crockers’ stint as sporting director was not his first spell at Southampton: from 2006 to 2013 he spent time as academy director at the club. During this time he oversaw the development of several key players, including Welsh legend Gareth Bale and a host of others including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse.

The Welshman holds Football Association technical director and academy director licenses as well as a UEFA Pro licence.

Notably, Southampton interviewed former Leeds United and Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch for his vacant coaching job in February. Crocker was involved in the plan to bring him in. Marsch ultimately turned down the offer and also turned down an offer from Leicester City earlier this month.

Marsch has often been mentioned as a potential candidate for the USMNT head coach job and may be the most obvious candidate to replace Berhalter. Berhalter is also staying in the mix to stay on as national team manager after being cleared by independent investigators of an incident in which he kicked his then-girlfriend, now wife Rosalind. over 30 years ago when the two were freshmen at Northern University. Caroline.

The saga around the American winger Gio Reyna; his parents, former United States internationals Claudio and Danielle Reyna; and Berhalter has been in the headlines around the USA program since shortly after the Americans were eliminated from the World Cup last November.

The hiring will be seen as the first step since the departures of Stewart and McBride, and since the results of the investigation were announced last month.

We’re entering this year with great momentum and continuing to build on that, Cone told reporters in January. As an organization we have grown and changed organically over the years, but I think now is an opportunity for us to take a more holistic view and figure out how we can be more effective and efficient. in the future. Although we certainly didn’t plan it that way, it presents us with a great opportunity.

Cone said after US Soccer’s recent annual general meeting that the athletic director role will focus his responsibilities on national team programs, from senior to youth level. Previously, Stewart also worked in other areas of the federation, including training referees and coaches.

In January, the USSF announced it was hiring consulting group Sportsology to help lead the search for the organization’s next athletic director. This included a review of the entire athletic department. Sportsology, sources said earlier this week, is no longer involved in the hiring process after concluding its initial review of potential candidates. After filling his vacancy as Sporting Director with Crocker, the Federation itself is now handling the formal interview and hiring process for the remaining Head Coach position.

Required reading

(Picture: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

